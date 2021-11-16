LoveShackFancy x Stripe and Stare Just Launched a Dreamy Floral Loungewear Collection

With the concept of "wearing jeans" completely thrown out the window—I personally have hit day 30 since I wore denim–it's time to get a little more creative with our new normal daily attire. Today's loungewear goes way beyond your S.O.'s old college crewneck—we're ditching the classic gym-class-gray oversized sweatpants and reaching for more exciting tie-dye sweat sets and colorful cotton pullovers. Loungewear has developed into a full-blown fashion category, from sweat sets to cozy cashmere pieces and pajamas so cute you'll happily take them for a spin outside the house. Our edit of the best loungewear brands will introduce you to labels like Softwear, which makes ultra-soft loungewear in New York, to RAEY, a collection of effortless pieces for the modern woman. So lets get down with those weekend vibes and the no-bra-needed look, please.

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO