Away’s Holiday Collection Is Here Just in Time for the Festive Season

Bluestem is reopening today, Wednesday, November 10, after a long pandemic closure that stretched the past year and a half. With plenty of time to step back and reevaluate the restaurant, the owners are making some notable changes: The restaurant is reopening with a slightly different name, changing from Bluestem Brasserie to Bluestem Restaurant & Market, dropping any associations with rich French food, and focusing on fresh Californian fare. And it’s debuting a slightly different service style, as both a restaurant and a retail market, with more grab-and-go takeout options. But regulars can rest assured, Bluestem will still have the same fun seasonal cakes and cocktails, just in time for holiday shopping to return downtown, should you require a treat after seeing the lights and tree this season.

