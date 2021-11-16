ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold ends lower after touching the highest intraday level since June

By Myra P. Saefong, Mark DeCambre
 6 days ago
Gold futures end lower on Tuesday after touching their highest intraday price in five...

StreetInsider.com

S&P 500 ends lower after Powell nomination

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended lower on Monday after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term, while Wall Street lenders rallied on the prospect of interest rate hikes in 2022. The Nasdaq tumbled deep into negative territory after...
STOCKS
WPRI 12 News

A late afternoon slump leaves major US indexes mostly lower

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks mostly lower Monday, as a late-afternoon burst of selling derailed the market from another all-time high. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after having been up as much as 1% earlier in the day and on pace to eclipse the record high it set last […]
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Gold Holdings#U S Gold#Gold Bars#Bullionvault#Comex#Factset
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil lower on EU COVID relapse, Gold lower on strong USD, Bitcoin buyers emerge after near 20% slide

Crude prices continue to get punished as rising COVID cases across Europe threaten the short-term outlook. Over the past two weeks, the energy market went from thinking a worsening oil market deficit and global energy crisis could trigger $100 oil prices, to fearing a pandemic relapse in Europe could trigger a blow to the short-term crude demand outlook.
MARKETS
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Flagging After Bullish Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold prices are being held back by a rebound in real yields as inflation expectations ease back. Gold prices remain above 1835, and have sustained gains despite clocking a bearish key reversal on Tuesday’s daily candlestick. According to theIG Client Sentiment Index, gold prices still have a bullish bias in...
BUSINESS
mining-technology.com

US coal prices jump to highest level since 2009

US coal prices have jumped to their highest level since 2009 as miners attempt to keep pace with the surging demand for the fossil fuel. Demand for coal usually rises significantly during the winter months. With most coal sold under long-term contracts, the sudden rush for the remaining supplies can prompt these sharp rises.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Retail earnings unable to boost stocks, UK inflation hits highest level since 2011, target earnings, mixed housing data, bitcoin hovers ~$60K

Decent retail earnings were unable to send US stocks back into a record-setting mode as cost pressures remain elevated for the foreseeable future. The S&P 500 index looks like it is going to be stuck in a range until investors feel confident that the Fed didn’t make a policy mistake and won’t be forced to raise rates sooner.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation soars to highest level in a decade

Inflation in the UK climbed sharply to 4.2 per cent in October, its highest rate for almost a decade, driven by rising fuel and energy prices, adding to pressure on the Bank of England to raise its key interest rate at its December meeting. The cost of living, as measured by the Office for National Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, rose at its quickest rate since November 2011 last month. In October alone, it surged by 1.1 per cent, in large part due to higher energy costs for households.On Monday, Andrew Bailey, the governor of the Bank of England told...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Overbought Levels

In its best daily performance in more than a month, the price of gold moved to the resistance level of $1868, a 5-month high, before settling around $1852 as of this writing. Gold's strong gains came after data showed a sharp acceleration in US consumer price inflation in October. The dollar also strengthened against the other major currencies as rising inflation raised concerns about the US interest rate outlook. Accordingly, the US Dollar Index rose to 94.84, gaining nearly 1%.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Stocks End Lower as Consumer Prices Jump to Highest Level in 30 Years

Stocks fell Wednesday, with tech taking a real beating, after recent consumer price data revealed that prices had risen to their highest level in three decades. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 240 points, or 0.66%, to 36,079 and the S&P 500 slipped 0.82%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.66%,...
STOCKS
