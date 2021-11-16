ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. oil prices end lower, but Brent oil gains after back-to-back losses

By William Watts, Myra P. Saefong
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oil futures end on a mixed note Tuesday, with U.S. prices edging lower but global benchmark crude posting a gain after back-to-back session...

Birmingham Star

Big Oil is finally exercising restraint and Biden is pissed

This week, the Najah's Desert Oasis gas station in southeastern California put up a sign of the times. It read: $6.39 for regular. This remote gas pump isn't your average fuelling station, to be sure, and even at the best of times, it has the highest gas prices in the country. But breaking the $6 mark is a monumental occasion, even for Najah's. In California as a whole, the average gas prices are a painful and record-breaking $4.68 per gallon, and the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.41 - a whopping $1.29 more than just a year ago. Indeed, inflation rates across the country are at a 31-year high, and Americans are really feeling the squeeze, and many are casting about who to blame for the hardship.
dallassun.com

Biden's bluff drags oil prices down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into US oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent Covid fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
Steny Hoyer
FXStreet.com

Oil is on the back foot in the opening sessions

WTI takes an early hit to start the week off on the downside. Bears are pilling in on prospects of demand and supply-side risks. WTI and Brent futures prices slumped around 3% on Friday. Today, the price of a barrel of spot oil in the Asian open is bleeding and down some 0.4% in terms of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude. It slid from the $75.80 level to a low of $74.79 before recovering back to the current $70.40 mark.
theedgemarkets.com

CPO futures end easier, tracking lower soybean, crude oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): The crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives closed lower on Monday (Nov 22), weighed down by the overnight losses in the soybean oil market on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics’ owner and co-founder Dr Sathia Varqa said...
WSOC Charlotte

A late afternoon slump leaves major US indexes mostly lower

A late drop robbed the S&P 500 of another record high on Wall Street Monday and left major indexes mostly lower after being up for much of the day. The S&P 500 ended 0.3% lower. It was up as much as 1% earlier. The Nasdaq fell 1.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a tiny gain. The market was higher for much of the day as traders were relieved to learn President Joe Biden would renominate Jerome Powell to another term as chair of the Federal Reserve. The price of gold, a haven for when investors feel anxious, fell.
kadn.com

Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
OilPrice.com

Slew Of Bearish News Sends Oil Prices Lower

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading lower on Friday after breaking sharply from their intraday highs earlier in the session. Weighing on prices were concerns that a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe would threaten to slow the economic recovery. A jump in the U.S. Dollar also weighed on demand forecasts while a potential release of crude reserves by major economies raised concerns over too much supply.
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set For Decline

Americans could soon see relief at the pump as U.S. gasoline prices are set to decline if the drop in crude oil prices holds, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings platform GasBuddy, said on Friday. International benchmarks WTI Crude and Brent Crude were losing more than 2%...
OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises As Oil Prices Slide

Drilling activity in the United States continues to pick up, according to Baker Hughes, with a 7-rig rise to the number of active drilling rigs this week, according to Baker Hughes. The total rig count is now at 563—a figure that is 253 up from this time last year. Nevertheless,...
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
CNBC

U.S. asks Japan, China, others to consider tapping oil reserves, sources say

The Biden administration has asked some of the world's largest oil-consuming nations to consider releasing some of their crude reserves in a coordinated effort to lower prices and stimulate the economic recovery, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers...
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
thefreshloaf.com

CBD Kick Oil : Very lower priced prices.

