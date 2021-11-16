ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journalist Karen Ocamb honored by City Council

By Brandon Garcia
 6 days ago
City Councilmember John Erickson issued a proclamation in honor of acclaimed WeHo journalist Karen Ocamb at Monday night’s council meeting. Ocamb, the founding editor of the Los Angeles Blade, was awarded Journalist of the Year for 2020 at the recent 63rd annual Los Angeles Press Club’s Southern California Journalism Awards gala....

