New York City, NY

JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 million in dispute related to Elon Musk’s 2018 tweets

By Mike Murphy
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Monday sued Tesla, seeking to recover $162.2 million and accusing the electric-vehicle company of breach of contract over warrant transactions that JPMorgan claims Tesla never...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

 

