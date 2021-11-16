JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 million in dispute related to Elon Musk’s 2018 tweets

Fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes told her US fraud trial Monday she she believed in her blood testing startup's technology because of researchers' feedback, taking on prosecution charges she was a scammer hiding its flaws. Holmes potentially faces prison time if convicted on allegations she defrauded investors in her once-hyped Silicon Valley company Theranos, which collapsed after its diagnostic machines did not perform as promised. Under questioning in a San Jose, California courtroom, she cited examples of researchers who provided encouraging feedback regarding Theranos technology. "I took away we were hitting the design goals for this system," said Holmes in her second day on the stand in her own defense.

