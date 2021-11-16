JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 million in dispute related to Elon Musk’s 2018 tweets
By Mike Murphy
MarketWatch
7 days ago
JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Monday sued Tesla, seeking to recover $162.2 million and accusing the electric-vehicle company of breach of contract over warrant transactions that JPMorgan claims Tesla never...
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken another pot shot at the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration over purportedly ignoring the fact that his company is the market leader in electric vehicles. What Happened: Musk was responding to a post on Twitter by entrepreneur David Sacks, who criticised the...
The SpaceX founder, 50, gave a virtual presentation on Wednesday with his son X AE A-Xii, 18 months, making a rare public appearance by sitting on his lap. Musk shared an update on Starship — a fully reusable spacecraft — while speaking at the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, but it was baby X who stole the spotlight with his charismatic personality.
Korean chaebol Samsung Group's chipmaking division Samsung Foundry is set to announce its plans to build a $17 billion chip plant in the United States this week. Samsung's vice chairman, Mr. Lee-jae Yong visited the U.S. over the weekend where he met with government officials and heads of technology and biopharmaceutical firms in his first high profile visit since being released from jail for bribery charges. The chip manufacturing facility will be the second of its kind being recently built in the U.S., with another one belonging to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) already under construction in Arizona.
Fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes told her US fraud trial Monday she she believed in her blood testing startup's technology because of researchers' feedback, taking on prosecution charges she was a scammer hiding its flaws.
Holmes potentially faces prison time if convicted on allegations she defrauded investors in her once-hyped Silicon Valley company Theranos, which collapsed after its diagnostic machines did not perform as promised.
Under questioning in a San Jose, California courtroom, she cited examples of researchers who provided encouraging feedback regarding Theranos technology.
"I took away we were hitting the design goals for this system," said Holmes in her second day on the stand in her own defense.
On Monday, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter "at least 50%" of (his) tweets were made on a porcelain throne. MIT research scientist Rex Fridman responded to say “so then Twitter is a game of thrones,” to which Musk replied with a laughing-out-loud emoji. Fridman’s quip,...
Elon Musk urges that investors not invest too heavily in cryptocurrencies. He believes that "true value" is made by producing products and services that people use. Elon Musk doesn't mind expressing his opinions on anything from cannabis to space exploration. The Tesla CEO is rarely without a view on whatever the hot topic of the moment might be.
The Tesla Semi is almost here. First announced in 2017, the all-electric truck is the company’s first foray into non-consumer vehicles. It’s expected to cover most existing journeys currently undertaken by diesel trucks, with some welcome improvements like a central seating position and dual touchscreens. While relatively elusive since its 2017 debut, evidence suggests it could launch soon.
Elon Musk fans aren't happy with JPMorgan right now, and they've taken to the company's Yelp page to prove it. Egged on by the technoking himself, Tesla fans hit the US' largest bank's Yelp page with a slew of one-star reviews on Monday over the bank's $162 million lawsuit against the electric vehicle maker.
Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid are the three most valuable U.S. automakers. Tesla’s business and growth have never been better. Lucid's initial product has won high praise, and Rivian has some unique advantages. Veteran electric-car stock investors have spent years with limited options. Sure, there have been raw-material plays like lithium...
The longstanding feud between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon has bubbled up over a breach of contract lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. What they're saying: “If JPM doesn’t withdraw their lawsuit, I will give them a one star review on Yelp,”...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has three options for managers if they get a request from him, according to emails obtained by CNBC. The two leaked emails were sent by Musk to "everybody" at Tesla during the first week of October. The emails discuss listening to music at work and what...
Cathie Wood-led investment management firm Ark Invest on Friday sold 26,932 shares — estimated to be worth $30.62 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), booking more profit in the electric vehicle stock as it continues to rise after recently joining the $1 trillion market capitalization club. Tesla shares, which have...
Elon Musk has cashed in nearly $9 billion worth of Tesla stock in the past two weeks, but he's still only halfway toward fulfilling his pledge to sell 10% of his stock. The Tesla CEO sold 8.2 million shares in total, generating $8.8 billion in proceeds, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. The sales have precipitated a 7% drop in the automaker's stock price, erasing roughly $84 billion from its market capitalization.
Elon Musk is known for spontaneous mass communication, including emails he dashes off to all Tesla employees. In one email sent in early October, he said it was OK to listen to music on the job: "I very much support music in the factory, as well as any little touches that make work more enjoyable."
