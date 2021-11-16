ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Woes Leave Klopp And Liverpool Tactically Wide Open Before A Must Win Game Against Arsenal

Liverpool’s curse when it comes to injuries seems to have gone form bad to worse. Over the international break, Captain Jordan Henderson and star winger Sadio Mané have returned early after picking up injuries while representing their national teams. Given that, it is likely that Liverpool could miss up to eight senior players when they host Arsenal at Anfield.

Both Henderson and Mané have returned with both the national team managers stating that their return is “precautionary”.

Precautionary or not, this only adds to the headache for Klopp. Currently Liverpool already have Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita, James Milner and Curtis Jones in the recovery room.

The addition of these two leaves Klopp with just three first team senior midfielders in the form of Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho meaning that it is highly likely that their inclusion is almost certain over the weekend.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been a passenger in almost every game that he has played in this season. The current situation either renders Klopp and his tactics wide open with a predictable midfield.

It would be a breath of fresh air if we see Klopp change the tactics up with a diamond in midfield, however we know he refrains from doing that.

Liverpool fans have more often than not worried and made a noise regarding squad depth. These injuries, and the fact that Frimino is sidelines due to a serious hamstring issue, and the fact that Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are the only attacking options off of the bench, fans across the globe are sweating a little more than usual.

Current Injury List

  1. Curtis Jones - Eye
  2. Naby Keita - Foot
  3. Roberto Firmino - Hamstring
  4. James Milner - Hamstring
  5. Harvey Elliott - Ankle
  6. Sadio Mané- Rib
  7. Jordan Henderson - Unknown
  8. Andrew Robertson - Hamstring

The only silver lining when it comes to the injury list is that Elliott has started outdoor running which is a great step towards his recovery and rehabilitation. He might be back sooner rather than later. Earlier it was feared that he will not be able to participate this season. These fears seem to have gone.

However, in context of the game over the coming weekend against the Gunners who had a nightmare start to the season have recovered well.

If there is any outside chance they manage to pull one over their opponents on the night, they will eclipse them in the table and end up going into fourth at the cost of Liverpool. No one would have imagined that happening after the first three games of the season.

Liverpool have dropped points in five games out of 11 league games played this season. Klopp needs to dig deep, rotate and get behind the players a little more than usual.

Anfield will need to be buzzing louder than ever. This game is way more important than it should have been for Liverpool.

Things need to change for Liverpool on the injury front or we are in for a very long season. Liverpool play 12 games between 20th November and the end of December. This is the most crucial part of the season for Liverpool.

Let us now even begin to think about the situation in January when the AFCON comes knocking.

Liverpool fans could be in for a long two and a half months starting this weekend.

