Dow, S&P 500 are rising, but exchange data suggest the broader stock market is actually declining

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Despite the rally in the Big 3 stock market indexes, exchange data are showing that most U.S.-listed stocks are trading trading lower, which suggests the weakness is concentrated in smaller-capitalization stocks....

CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

These Stocks Look Like Solid Choices for 2022

When choosing what stocks to purchase in 2022, you’ll want to consider their price and market behavior. How much did the stock initially sell for and has it maintained its value during its lifespan? You might also want to consider who owns and operates the company you’re interested in to see if your values align.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Must-Buy Stocks to Tap Nasdaq Composite's Impressive Rally

Wall Street continues its dream run for 2021, with just six weeks left this year. Although the rally is broad-based, market participants are surprised with the performance of Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index had an astonishing rally in the pandemic-ridden 2020. However, in the beginning of 2021, several economists and financial experts were skeptical about Nasdaq Composite due to the stretched valuation of the technology sector.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
investing.com

3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in December

The search for truly undervalued stocks is always on. For those looking for top-notch value stocks, perhaps now is one of the most difficult times to find such value. That said, most investors would undoubtedly like to be in a rising market than one with depressed valuations. Nevertheless, this is...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Longeveron stock vaults to another all-time high

Longeveron shares jumped 117% to $21.62 on Monday to their highest level since the company went public in February at $10 a share. The stock has been rising sharply since Thursday, when the biotechnology company said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) affecting about 1,000 babies a year was granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. The stock catapulted 120% on Thursday and continued rising on Friday and Monday. Prior to the announcement, the stock's highest price was about $8.45 a share on March 11 and a low of $2.84 a share earlier this year. Volume on the stock hit 98 million shares on Monday, compared to its average daily volume of 110,000 shares. Even with the share price boost, Longeveron's market cap remans small at about $192 million.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold books sharpest daily drop in over 3 months, settles at over 2-week low, as Treasury yields and dollar pop

Gold futures on Monday skidded lower, suffering the steepest daily decline in more than three months, as a rally in yields and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar buffeted precious metals. December gold ended down $45.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,806.30 an ounce. The yellow metal booked a third straight decline, matching the longest such skid since the period ended Oct. 11. and finished at the lowest point since Nov. 4. Trading for the precious metal came as the dollar, as measured by the U.S. ICE Dollar Index DXY , was up less than 0.5%, hanging near the loftiest level since the summer of 2020. On top of that, the 10-year Treasury note yield was up around 1.62%, compared with a Friday afternoon level at 1.535%. Those moves came as the White House announced that Biden has nominated Jerome Powell to another four-year term as Fed Chairman, and has decided to nominate Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to serve as the central bank's vice chairwoman.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slid 1.32% to $159.70 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. Johnson & Johnson closed $20.22 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
koamnewsnow.com

Is the Stock Market Going to Crash Again?

The market will crash again. That is inevitable. The only real question is when will it happen?. Let’s be clear: there are lots of reasons to believe the market could crash soon. Skyrocketing inflation , stretched valuations , and a critical labor shortage each could pose risks to the market on their own. Put them all together in a situation like we have today, and the danger certainly seems to multiply.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) advanced 1.94% to $46.28 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $2.41 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.24% to $341.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.32 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.78% to $284.97 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.68 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Polkadot leads way as largest cryptocurrencies drop

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Monday, with Polkadot (DOTUSD) seeing the biggest change, shedding 5.81% to $40.43. Litecoin (LTCUSD) dropped 4.56% to $216.70, and Cardano (ADAUSD) fell 3.47% to $1.81.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

