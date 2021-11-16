ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.R. Donnelley gets higher buyout offer from Chatham Asset Management

By Steve Gelsi
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Private investment firm Chatham Asset Management LLC on Tuesday outbid an earlier offer from Atlas Holdings LLC for printing company R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. . Chatham said it would pay $9.10 a share for R.R. Donnelley, higher than a Nov. 3...

