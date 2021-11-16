ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fund managers make their biggest bets on U.S. stocks in 8 years as growth fears recede

By Steve Goldstein
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Global fund managers were the most overweight to U.S. equities in eight years as their concerns over ebbing growth recedes, according to the latest fund manager survey from Bank of...

SmartAsset

Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

Is the surging stock market due for a slowdown? At least one financial services firm thinks so, warning that investors should prepare for a shifting landscape marked by lower returns and elevated risks. As part of its 2022 U.S. Retirement … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Ethereum rallies

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest change, rising 5.98% to $4,322.43. Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) rose 5.63% to 23 cents, while Uniswap (UNIUSD) rallied 4.68% to $22.03.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Lucid stock is up 17% today: here is where to buy it

Lucid stock (LCID) is currently trading at $55.21. The stock has risen +8.16 (17.34%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy Lucid stock. The Lucid stock has overcome the fears of slipping following a loss in its 2021, Q3 earnings report to start the week on a high note by rising by 17%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's nearly 150-point climb led by gains for shares of Travelers, Goldman Sachs

Powered by strong returns for shares of Travelers and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing about a quarter of the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 148 points higher (0.4%). Travelers's shares have risen $3.70, or 2.4%, while those of Goldman Sachs have risen $9.26, or 2.3%, combining for an approximately 85-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Chevron (CVX) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Merck (MRK) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Robinhood's stock heads for 7th straight loss, yet another record low

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. slumped 2.8% toward a seventh-straight loss, and sixth-straight record low in afternoon trading Tuesday, amid a selloff in some key meme stocks. The commission-free trading platform's stock has tumbled 23.1% during its current losing streak, which puts the stock 28.8% below its $38 IPO price. The stock is set to close below its IPO price for the 20th straight trading session, and the 23rd time in the 83 sessions since Robinhood went public on July 29. Amid the stock's weakness on Tuesday, shares of GameStop Inc. tumbled 13.1% in afternoon trading, after running up 12.9% on Monday and surging 19.5% amid a four-day win streak through Monday. Also, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.'s stock shed 5.5%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was little changed and the Nasdaq Composite was dropping 0.9%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts back-to-back declines as bond yields add to gains but Dow, S&P 500 end higher

U.S. technology stocks ended lower on Tuesday as Treasury yields extended a rise, but the S&P 500 snapped a two-session slide to end higher, powered by gains in energy and financials . The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6%, or 195 points, at around 35,813, on a preliminary basis, on the back of gains from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. . The S&P 500 index closed 0.2% higher at about 4,690, while the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 0.5% at 15,775, marking its second straight decline. The slump for the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

