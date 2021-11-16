ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFC launching order-ahead Quick Pick-Up service as drive-thru wait times increase to more than 6 minutes

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KFC announced the launch of its Quick Pick-Up service on Tuesday, which will allow customers to order ahead and quickly grab their food upon arrival at a KFC location....

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

