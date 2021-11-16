ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largest cryptocurrencies drop on Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash decreases

By MarketWatch Automation
 6 days ago
All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Tuesday, with Litecoin (LTCUSD) seeing the biggest change, declining 9.80% to $237.60. Bitcoin Cash (BCHUSD) fell 8.59% to $612.39, and Uniswap (UNIUSD) fell 8.41% to...

