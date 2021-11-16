ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

U.S. industrial output surges in October after stumbling from Hurricane Ida

By Greg Robb
 6 days ago
Industrial production rose 1.6% in October, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday, recovering all of the 1.3% decline experienced in the prior...

