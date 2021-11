During Tuesday’s press conference, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer expressed empathy toward Bo Nix in his opening statement. “Hate to hear the news on Bo Nix,” Beamer said. “Certainly, thoughts and prayers are with him, and I wish him a speedy recovery. What a competitor and warrior that is. You can watch the tape from the game from last Saturday and see him limping around for a strong portion of the game, trying to fight through that injury. So says everything about what he’s about and so much respect for his competitive spirit and wish him well.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO