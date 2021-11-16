LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

After having their seven-game winning streak snapped on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, the LA Clippers will look to return to their winning ways on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

After one of the most consistent stretches of dominance during the last two decades, the Spurs have been stuck in mediocrity for the last few seasons. This season is no different, with the team off to 4-9 start. After spending a couple seasons competing for a low-level playoff spot, it looks as if the Spurs may be finally bottoming out.

Despite their trajectory, this Spurs team still possesses some talent. Dejounte Murray is off to a solid all-around start, averaging 18/8/8, and his teammate Keldon Johnson has also been playing well alongside him. San Antonio gave the Lakers a bit of a scare on Sunday, but ultimately fell by a final score of 114-106.

This is certainly a game the Clippers expect to win. Paul George will be the most talented player on either side, and his supporting cast outshines San Antonio's on paper. With a tough stretch of games following this matchup with the Spurs, the Clippers cannot afford a let down in this one.

The last two seasons, Gregg Popovich has sent an aggressive trap at Kawhi Leonard each time he catches the ball. With Kawhi sidelined, this defensive attention could shift to Paul George. If this happens, it will be on the Clippers' supporting cast to step up and make shots.

The injury report for the Clippers remains similar to what has become common, with Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Serge Ibaka, Jason Preston, and Keon Johnson remaining out. Terance Mann is currently questionable with an ankle sprain.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (8-5) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-9)

Date: November 16th, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM PST

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -6.5

Moneyline: Clippers -290, Spurs +235

Point Total: O/U 219.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook