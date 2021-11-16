ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xi3D6_0cyHyYcS00

After having their seven-game winning streak snapped on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, the LA Clippers will look to return to their winning ways on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

After one of the most consistent stretches of dominance during the last two decades, the Spurs have been stuck in mediocrity for the last few seasons. This season is no different, with the team off to 4-9 start. After spending a couple seasons competing for a low-level playoff spot, it looks as if the Spurs may be finally bottoming out.

Despite their trajectory, this Spurs team still possesses some talent. Dejounte Murray is off to a solid all-around start, averaging 18/8/8, and his teammate Keldon Johnson has also been playing well alongside him. San Antonio gave the Lakers a bit of a scare on Sunday, but ultimately fell by a final score of 114-106.

This is certainly a game the Clippers expect to win. Paul George will be the most talented player on either side, and his supporting cast outshines San Antonio's on paper. With a tough stretch of games following this matchup with the Spurs, the Clippers cannot afford a let down in this one.

The last two seasons, Gregg Popovich has sent an aggressive trap at Kawhi Leonard each time he catches the ball. With Kawhi sidelined, this defensive attention could shift to Paul George. If this happens, it will be on the Clippers' supporting cast to step up and make shots.

The injury report for the Clippers remains similar to what has become common, with Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Serge Ibaka, Jason Preston, and Keon Johnson remaining out. Terance Mann is currently questionable with an ankle sprain.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (8-5) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-9)

Date: November 16th, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM PST

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: Bally Sports

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -6.5

Moneyline: Clippers -290, Spurs +235

Point Total: O/U 219.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Comments / 0

Related
AllClippers

Amidst the LA Clippers Struggles, Reggie Jackson Says He 'Has to be Better'

The LA Clippers are off to a 1-3 start this season, and it has largely been due to their offensive struggles. The team is currently 23rd in the NBA in offensive rating, and 26th in the NBA in 3P%. Last year, while of course aided by the brilliance of Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers were 1st in the league in 3P%, and 3rd in the league in offensive rating.
NBA
AllClippers

LA Clippers Storm Back Again, Defeat Charlotte Hornets 120-106

The LA Clippers have won four-straight games, and are above .500 for the first time this season. It looked shaky midway through the final frame, but the team dominated the last few minutes to pull out the 120-106 victory. About midway through the fourth quarter, the Clippers called a timeout...
NBA
airalamo.com

San Antonio Spurs: Top 2022 NBA Draft Prospects to Watch

Spurs fans have understandably been clamoring for the team to draft a big for years now, and it makes sense now more than ever. The team has acquired a few high-ceiling guards/wings in the past several drafts and now have good depth at the 1-3 positions. While that has allowed the team to stay competitive in games up to this point, it is becoming abundantly clear that Jakob Poeltl needs help in the frontcourt.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Paul George
AllClippers

LA Clippers Storm Back to Defeat Minnesota Timberwolves 104-84

The rematch between the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves was a tale of two halves. The Clippers started off terrible in the first half, getting down by 20 at one point; however, a combination of stifling Clippers defense and terrible Minnesota offense turned this game on its head in the second half.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Trail Blazers vs Clippers: Preview, Prediction and Betting Picks

ATS: Clippers -2.5 points. Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers Team News. Joe Moore of SB Nation blog Blazer’s edge believes the upcoming four-game road trip will test Portland. One of three remaining winless teams on the road, the Blazers will play the Clippers Tuesday before taking on Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, and the Denver Nuggets in one week.
NBA
AllClippers

LA Clippers Make it Six-Straight Wins, Defeat Miami Heat 112-109

The LA Clippers just continue finding ways to win. With their win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night, the team has now won six-straight games and improved their record to 7-4. Even amidst this recent stretch of wins, the Clippers have struggled mightily in the first quarter. That was...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Clippers#Betting Info#The Chicago Bulls#The La Clippers#Lakers
chatsports.com

Here’s how Kristaps Porzingis exploded against the San Antonio Spurs

Kristaps Porzingis exploded for 32 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. He did this on ruthlessly efficient 54.5% shooting from the field, despite taking 22 shots, seven more than his season average. How did Porzingis score more points, more efficiently, while increasing his volume?
NBA
chatsports.com

San Antonio vs. Sacramento, Final Score: Spurs rain threes on the Kings to win 136-117

The San Antonio Spurs opened their two-game homestand with a blowout victory over the Sacramento Kings, 136-117. The Spurs got out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back, in large part thanks to their best night shooting threes of the season, hitting 18-23 from three, led by five from Devin Vassell and four from Doug McDermott.
NBA
AllClippers

LA Clippers to Give Fans $10,000 at Every November Home Game

One of the biggest problems in sports is the late-arriving fan. The LA Clippers think they may have an answer to that, by offering $10,000 to a game to early arriving fans to change the way fans arrive. This is where the LAB (LA Basketball) Challenge comes into play. For...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Ponca City News

Thunder vs. Spurs: Five takeaways from OKC’s win against San Antonio

Body Nov. 8—Thunder vs. Spurs: Five takeaways from OKC’s win against San Antonio. The Thunder’s three wins all have something in common: double-digit comebacks. The latest came Sunday night against San Antonio. The Thunder fell in an early 16-point hole, only to build a double-digit lead of its own in the second half.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The San Antonio Spurs (4-9) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at STAPLES Center. Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday November 14, 2021. San Antonio Spurs 106, Los Angeles Lakers 114 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops. Coby White is returning tomorrow against the Lakers,...
NBA
clipsnation.com

Clippers vs. Spurs preview and game thread: The homestand comes to an end

One of the worries about the Clippers roster heading into this season was the lack of depth — not so much in quality, but in quantity. With three roster spots committed to rookies and another to Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers would have at best 11 rotation players available on any given night, assuming full health.
NBA
AllClippers

Game Recap: Memphis Grizzlies Defeat LA Clippers 120-108

It was just one of those nights for the LA Clippers. Down several key rotation players, they were unable to keep up with the Memphis Grizzlies, falling by a final score of 120-108. The Clippers came into this game with the expected absences of Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, and Serge...
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Timberwolves-San Antonio game preview: Murray leads a rare struggling Spurs team

Spurs update: Point guard Dejounte Murray leads the no-name Spurs (4-10) with 18.9 points and 8.1 assists per game. His backup, Apple Valley's Tre Jones, averages 2.9 points and 1.1 assists in 7.4 minutes per game. ... C Jakob Poeltl is questionable as he returns from COVID-19 protocols. ... Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, 72, is 1,314-663 in his 26th season and is 21 victories from Don Nelson's record for coaching victories.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Spurs vs. Timberwolves: Betting Picks, Preview and Predictions

On Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, the San Antonio Spurs (4-10) are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-9) at Target Center. Thus far, the Spurs are 7-7 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Timberwolves are 5-9 against the spread. BetUS odds are posted below. San Antonio Spurs...
NBA
dunkingwithwolves.com

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Odds, injuries, what to watch for

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the second night of a back-to-back and are looking for just their second two-game winning streak so far this season. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Odds, injuries, what to watch for. The Wolves stand at 6-9, and if we throw out the clunker against...
NBA
AllClippers

Game Recap: New Orleans Pelicans Defeat LA Clippers 94-81

Against one of the wort teams in the league, the LA Clippers suffered an inexcusable loss to end their road trip. The Pelicans came into this game just 2-14, and looked every bit that bad to start the game. The Clippers grew apathetic, and completely allowed New Orleans to dominate the last three quarters of this game.
NBA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
780
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy