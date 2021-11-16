ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix investor creates own firm to manage $1B in properties

By Angela Gonzales
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 6 days ago
A Phoenix investor who is on track to buy $1 billion in multifamily properties in metro Phoenix has created his own property management...

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

