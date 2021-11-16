Phoenix investor creates own firm to manage $1B in properties

Guesty, a leading property management platform that automates and streamlines all complex operational needs accompanying short-term rental management, announced the unveiling of Guesty For Hosts (Formerly Your Porter App), it’s newly branded and enhanced offering for small hosts and property owners. Built for the needs of those managing a handful of rentals, Guesty For Hosts is cost-effective, intuitive, fully optimized for mobile and has new users better managing their listings in a matter of minutes.

