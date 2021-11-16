ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

What is Zakat? A scholar of Islam explains

By Iqbal Akhtar 
Washington Post
 6 days ago

(The Conversation) — Muslims see wealth as a gift and a divine dispensation. The Quran urges individuals to share their wealth and income with those of lesser means. Almsgiving is one of the five pillars of Islam – a fundamental practice within the faith. One key way this happens...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Will Islam survive Islamism?

The Islamist movement, which seeks to apply medieval Islamic laws and build a worldwide caliphate, has expanded massively in the past half-century. It now, however, faces a significant and growing counter-movement, especially in Muslim-majority countries. Increasing numbers of Muslims, spurred by shocks like the fall of Kabul, fear and reject this radical version of Islam. Awareness of the anti-Islamist surge has been largely limited to those directly involved, but it deserves to be much better known.
RELIGION
The Atlantic

‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AFP

Two of the 17 N.American hostages abducted in Haiti are freed

Two of the 17 North Americans who were abducted by a Haitian gang in mid-October have been freed, the church that they were affiliated with said Sunday, reporting that they were "in good spirits." "Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for," said US-based Christian Aid Ministries in a statement on its website. The missionaries and family members -- a group of 16 Americans and one Canadian -- were abducted October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs. Christian Aid Ministries has said the hostages are 12 adults aged 18 to 48, and five children ranging in age from eight months to 15 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#Zakat#Endowments#Shiite Muslims#American Muslims#Non Muslims
News 8 WROC

2021 marks deadliest year for transgender people in the U.S.

(CBS) – This year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance comes amid a grim milestone in the LGBTQ community. According to the Human Rights Campaign, 2021 was the deadliest year yet for those who are transgender or non-binary, with at least 47 people killed since January 1. Human Rights Campaign unveiled the latest numbers on Thursday, when 36-year-old […]
SOCIETY
wbaa.org

Legal scholars ponder 'what is self-defense' after Rittenhouse verdict

Duke University Law professor Samuel Buell joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the intersection of racial justice, gun rights and self-defense following the not guilty verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Washington Post

Mexican army draws criticism for taking political position

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s army drew criticism Monday for meddling in politics, in a country where the military has long been excluded from political debate. Criticism centered on a speech by the secretary of defense — a general, like all those before him — that heaped praise on the political project of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Public libraries should have standards

I doubt very much that Karen Attiah would want libraries to stock works such as Richard Cohen’s “Coming Out Straight: Understanding and Healing Homosexuality,” Kenneth Zucker and Susan Bradley’s “Gender Identity Disorder and Psychosexual Problems in Children and Adolescents,” Jeffrey Satinover’s “Homosexuality and the Politics of Truth,” and Robert Reilly’s “Making Gay Okay: How Rationalizing Homosexual Behavior Is Changing Everything.” Neither, sad to say, would the current heads of the American Library Association. Contrary to what Ms. Attiah explicitly said about “identities” in her Nov. 18 op-ed, “A battle for the right to read,” feeling isn’t being.
POLITICS
AFP

US must do more to protect minorities: UN expert

The United States must overhaul its domestic legislative framework to ensure the rights of minorities, a UN-mandated expert said Monday, adding that measures taken by some states could undermine democracy. He also pointed to "what could be described as an undermining of democracy with a phenomenal number of legislative measures in different parts of the country, which have the effect... of making the exercise of the right to vote more difficult for certain minorities."
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy