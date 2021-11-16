ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

We saw you recently …

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpkqA_0cyHxYef00

The Laurinburg Exchange

… at Weekend Warrior in downtown Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
Submit Birthday
JROTC creates window setting

The Scotland High School JROTC decorated a storefront for “Tis the Season” on Main Street in downtown Laurinburg for Christmas. The cadets who participated included Pvt. Derrick Tew, Pvt. Joshua Terppining, Pvt. Jolene McMillian and Staff Sgt. Victoria Tyner. The theme wis “A Soldier’s Night Before Christmas.”
Laurinburg Exchange

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Future Farmers of America Chapter brought home honors, including the title of state champions during the 67th Annual North Carolina FFA Association Land Judging Career Development Event on Saturday. The Senior Team placed first in the state. Senior Team members include Belle Merlo, Kamryn McInnis, Laci...
Laurinburg Exchange

Christmas on Main sees biggest crowd in its history

LAURINBURG — Mother Nature was a welcome guest Sunday afternoon, as downtown Laurinburg hosted its annual Christmas on Main and culminated with the official lighting of the city’s Christmas tree in the Art garden. Laurel Hill Elementary third-grader Serenity Emanuel pulled the switch that lit up downtown after she was...
Laurinburg Exchange

For the community

Total Woman Outreach Ministry held its coat drive on Saturday at its facility on East Cronly Street in Laurinburg. The group gave out numerous coats to children, as well as rolls of paper towels, toiler paper and Thanksgiving food boxes. Pictured looking over the racks of coats is Delois Taylor, a Total Women member.
Laurinburg Exchange

Soldiers shadowing

A team of Civil Affair soldiers from Ft. Bragg were recognized during Tuesday night’s Laurinburg City Council meeting. The team is training to deploy into South American in 2022 and are in Laurinburg learning how the government operates and what works so when they deploy they’re able to help and have a basis of what to go off of. The group will be in Laurinburg until Thursday night with a debriefing on Friday.
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Holiday fund is stuck at $150

LAURINBURG — The second annual Hometown Heroes for the Holidays project has started slow, with just two contributions in the first few days, but there are still nearly three weeks to go. Hometown Heroes is a community partnership formed by The Laurinburg Exchange with the ‘Tis the Season organization along...
Laurinburg Exchange

Advertise

The Laurinburg Exchange has many products to help you reach out to our community through a variety of broad reaching programs like banner ads, and contests, to more targeted options like QR codes, email, and mobile. Our business directory services can be used as a website for your business, a mobile extension of your existing site, and/or as a tool to drive more customers to your site through SEO. We are always looking at ways to harness new technologies to help you find new ways to reach your customers.
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to cvincen[email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton and Marlboro County, S.C.) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services here.
Laurinburg Exchange

It’s now the season for benevolence

This is that time of year when benevolence truly shines. The starting pistol to open the second annual Hometown Heroes for the Holidays was fired one week ago, and we are hoping it has signaled at least the consideration for those who can to contribute to making Christmas better for area families in need.
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

AN EARLY SETTLER

LAURINBURG — Stewartsville Cemetery is rich with history, but what some may not know is the history reaches out further than just Scotland County. One of the county’s earliest settlers is Laughlin McLaurin, who is a descendant of the late actor Robin Williams. Williams was known for his roles in...
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stewartsville Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had forced entry through the driver’s side door of their vehicle, but didn’t take anything. LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had...
Laurinburg Exchange

A Thanksgiving blessing for the community

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg resident Sharon Lisa McNeill is using her past to bring blessings and support to her family friends and community. One way she is doing that is by feeding those in the area on Sunday who may not get a Thanksgiving meal. This is McNeill’s fifth year in a row feeding Thanksgiving meals to those in need.
Laurinburg Exchange

Hometown Heroes for the Holidays gets first donations

LAURINBURG —The first contributions for the Hometown Heroes for the Holidays have been received, kicking off the second annual community collection drive to bring a merrier Christmas to Scotland County children. For the second straight year, The Laurinburg Exchange is coordinating its Hometown Heroes for the Holidays project, and if...
Laurinburg Exchange

Whatcha doing this weekend?

It’s Wednesday for most. Hump day for some. In either case, it’s about that time of the week to start thinking about and planning the upcoming weekend. After all, it’s coming. Thankfully, it always does. Here’s what we will suggest …. OK, on Fridays in the fall, Scotland County folks...
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

FAIRMONT — Commissioners heard Tuesday that if the proposed state budget is signed into law, the project to relocate the library in town could get a financial boost forward. Fairmont Town Manager Hank Raper told commissioners during a regular meeting Tuesday that the budget approved Tuesday by the state Senate included a $50,000 appropriation for the project that seeks to move the Hector MacLean Public Library to the vacant youth center across the street.
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

