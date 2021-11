KVKI's Kidd Kraddick Morning Show is making Christmas wishes come true for KiddNation but we're going to warn you now, you're going to need some tissues!. We believe that every child deserves to wake up on Christmas morning with something under the tree. But unfortunately, that’s not always the case. Once again, the show will be granting Christmas Wishes throughout the month of December. Listen for these stories each day on the show.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO