Carlisle County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-16 10:11:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-16 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlisle; Fulton; Graves;...

alerts.weather.gov

CBS News

House January 6 committee subpoenas Alex Jones and Roger Stone

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to onetime Trump ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as a part of their investigation. The committee is demanding records and testimony from Jones and Stone, along with three other witnesses the committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Judge exonerates the "Groveland Four" — 72 years after rape claim

A Florida judge has exonerated the "Groveland Four" — four Black men who were accused of attacking and raping a White teen at gunpoint in 1949. Bill Gladson, the local state attorney, fought for the men's convictions to be overturned. "We followed the evidence to see where it led us, and it led us to this moment," Gladson said at a news conference Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
