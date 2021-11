Formula 1 returns to Brazil for the first time since 2019 following last year's cancellation, with Max Verstappen now leading Lewis Hamilton by 19 points in the standings. Verstappen will arrive in Interlagos off the back of a strong performance at the Mexican Grand Prix. The Dutchman managed to take the lead from third on the grid during the opening lap of the race, and went on to claim his ninth win of the season so far. Meanwhile Hamilton finished in second.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO