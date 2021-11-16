ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us about your favourite place in Lisbon for a chance to win a holiday voucher

By Guardian community team
 7 days ago
Photograph: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

With its vibrant cultural life, dynamic foodie scene, winding cobbled lanes and hilly coastal setting, Lisbon is a city that’s hard not to love. We want to hear about your favourite place in Portugal’s capital – from a lesser-known gallery to a traditional cafe, from a B&B that’s a cut above the rest to a chic bar with the best ocean views. Tell us about the places you love and why for your chance to win.

If you have a relevant photo, do send it in – but it’s your words that will be judged for the competition.

Keep your tip to about 100 words

The best tip of the week, chosen by Tom Hall of Lonely Planet, will win a £200 voucher to stay at a Sawday’s property – the company has more than 3,000 in the UK and Europe. The best tips will appear on the Guardian Travel website, and maybe in the paper, too.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here.

We’re sorry, but for legal reasons you must be a UK resident to enter this competition.

The competition closes on 23 November at 9am

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here

The Guardian

The Guardian

