Talkspace continues steep decline following CEO departure, analyst downgrades

By Jonathan M Block
 6 days ago
Shares of Talkspace (TALK -38.6%) are continuing a decline that began after the bell yesterday with the announcement that its CEO had stepped down. CEO Oren Frank has departed and the company...

seekingalpha.com

Seeking Alpha

