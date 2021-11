Beach House has announced their new album Once Twice Melody. The eighth album from the duo, Once Twice Melody will be released almost four years after 7 was in 2018. The duo is releasing the album in four segments over the next several months. Beach House will release three EPs called Chapters, the first two containing four songs and the third five songs, to put out the project in stages. 18 songs in total, the final five will arrive on the album release day, February 18, 2022. Chapter 1 is out today with the first four songs on the project.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO