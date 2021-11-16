A full rundown of Taylor Swift’s complete dating history

Taylor Swift is known for her award-winning vocals and song-writing skills that pull at the heartstrings of anyone who has experienced love and heartbreak.

The 31-year-old singer famously draws on her past relationships to inspire her song-writing, so, we have the following men to thank for her loved music.

Here’s a list of all the men that Taylor Swift has (reportedly) dated.

Joe Jonas – July to October, 2008

(Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.com)

Swift and Jonas met as teens but things soon turned sour as he according to Swift, he broke up with her in a 25-second phone call.

Following their breakup, Swift outed Jonas on The Ellen Show, saying: “When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

The pair have since reconciled and are now friends. Jonas even went on to briefly date one of Swift’s friends, model Gigi Hadid, in 2015 before he married Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner, in 2019.

Hilariously, Turner is a big Swiftie who has poked fun at her husband for his past relationship with the singer and the song’s allegedly written about him – including ‘Mr, Perfectly Fine’ which she described as ‘not, NOT a bop’.

Lucas Till – March to April, 2009

(@lucastill/Instagram)

Till and Swift met when Till starred in Hannah Montana: The Movie on Disney Channel, which Swift also featured in and wrote the love-song ‘Crazier’ for.

Soon after, he played the love interest in one of Swift’s most popular music videos, ‘You Belong with Me’ – which now has over one billion views – and their relationship then allegedly moved off-screen.

The pair only dated for a matter of months, and in an interview with MTV, Till said: “I really just liked her as a friend. That’s the only reason that didn’t work out.”

Taylor Lautner – August to December, 2009

(@taylorlautner/Instagram)

This Taylor-duo are thought to have met on the set on the set of the film Valentines Day, where they played an on-screen couple. Then, their real-life relationship continued and developed off-screen.

The Twilight actor is the supposed subject of the apologetic song ‘Back to December’, where she sings “I miss your tanned skin, your sweet smile,” and “I’d go back in time and change it, but I can’t.”

The song is thought to be an apology to Lautner for ending their relationship – funnily dubbed ‘Taylor squared’ – on a sad, December night.

In an interview with Time, when asked about whether Swift wrote a song about him, Lautner said: “That’s what she does. She writes song.”

Also, who could forget that Lautner was onstage to give Swift her first MTV VMA Award for Best Female Video in 2009, when her speech was famously interrupted by Kanye West.

John Mayer – December 2009 to February 2010

(Getty Images North America)

Swift’s relationship with Mayer began when they collaborated on a song called ‘Half of My Heart’.

Things quickly turned sour between the pair, who had a 13-year age gap, causing Swift to write an emotional break-up song called ‘Dear John’ – any guesses who it’s about?

The lyrics say: "Don’t you think nineteen is too young to be played by your dark twisted games, when I loved you so?"

Mayer did not hide his feelings about the song, telling Rolling Stone in 2012 he felt “really humiliated” by it.

He said: “I didn’t deserve it. I’m pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do.”

Jake Gyllenhaal – October 2010 to January 2011

(Getty Images)

This former relationship has hit headlines again as Swift re-released her album Red, featuring a ten-minute version of the song ‘All Too Well’ which is widely-believed to be about Swift’s relationship with Gyllenhaal.

The pair dated after meeting at an episode of Saturday Night Live when she was aged around 21, and he was 30.

The short relationship resulted in heartbreak for Swift, inspiring her to write the lyrics of ‘All Too Well’ - which she has since written and directed a short film based on.

She sings: “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine, and that made me want to die” and “I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age”.

The song also alludes to her spending her 21st birthday party upset when Gyllenhaal failed to turn up.

Adam Young – 2011

(@adamyoungforever/Instagram)

In one of Swift’s lesser-known relationships, the songstress allegedly dated musician Young in 2011.

Her brief relationship with the Owl City singer – who is best known for the song, ‘Fireflies’ – is thought to have left a lasting impression on Swift.

Apparently, their relationship inspired Swift to write one of her fan-favourite song titled Enchanted.

The following Valentine’s Day, Young released a cover of the song, directly mentioning Taylor.

His lyrics included: “Taylor, I was so enchanted to meet you too” and “Taylor, I was so in love with you.”

Awkwardly, she never publicly responded.

Connor Kennedy - July to October, 2012

Swift had a short relationship with the nephew of late American president, John F. Kennedy, in 2012.

The pair were spotted together on beach dates and at his family’s luxurious estate throughout that summer.

The singer also reportedly bought a multi-million dollar house in Massachusetts, USA to be closer to Kennedy.

Kennedy is thought to be the inspiration behind Swift’s song, ‘Begin Again’.

Harry Styles – December 2012 to January 2013

(AFP via Getty Images)

Perhaps one of Swift’s most famous romances, the singer dated Styles for a picture-filled few months between 2012 and 2013.

The musical pair shared wintery strolls in New York’s Central Park, kissed in Times Square on New Years Eve and supposedly wore matching aeroplane necklaces throughout their short relationship.

After their breakup, Swift is thought to have mocked Styles in her 2013 Grammys performance, where she performed a part of her song ‘We Are Never Getting Back Together’ in an English accent.

Plus, her popular songs titled ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ and ‘Style’ are both thought to be about the One Direction star.

They seem to have patched things up since and were spotted chatting at the 2021 Grammys.

Calvin Harris – March 2015 to June 2016

(Buzz Foto/REX Shutterstock)

Swift first met Harris when introduced by their mutual friend, singer Ellie Goulding, in February 2015.

By March, the singer and Scottish DJ were inseparable. Their relationship was the longest Swift had experienced in the public eye yet – even reaching their one-year anniversary.

The pair put on some major PDA at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, and were spotted on cute dates throughout their relationship.

Their split was seemingly amicable at first, with Harris tweeting “The only truth is that a relationship came to an end & what remains is a huge amount of love and respect.”

But, things quickly took a turn for the worst as Swift was spotted with actor Tom Hiddleston very soon after their breakup and came out as the co-writer for Harris’ hit song ‘This is What You Came For’ with Rihanna.

Harris took to Twitter in a rant against Swift, which he told British GQ he later regretted.

Tom Hiddleston – June to September, 2016

(PA)

Swift and Hiddleston are thought to have first met at the 2016 Met Gala, around the time of her breakup with Harris.

Within days, the pair – dubbed Hiddleswift – were spotted on a Rhode Island beach kissing and cuddling, and were soon jetting to Australia and Italy together.

Swift even came to England and met the Marvel actor’s family.

At Swift’s annual 4th July party, Hiddleston was also spotted wearing an ‘I , but just months later, the couple called it quits.

Hiddleston is said to be the inspiration behind Swift’s song ‘Getaway Car’.

Joe Alwyn – 2017 to now

(Blitz Pictures/Shutterstock)

Fast forward to 2021, Swift is currently dating English actor Joe Alwyn.

The couple have been together since 2017, and have a very private relationship.

In her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, Swift said: “I also was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life and we decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private.”

Her songs, ‘Gorgeous’ and ‘Lover’, amongst others on her recent albums are all thought to be inspired by the actor.

Alwyn even co-wrote a song with Swift for her album

, called ‘Champagne Problems’.