Hulu To Debut ABC News’ True Crime Series ‘City of Angels, City Of Death’ Focusing On Wave Of Serial Killers In L.A. In 1970s and 80s

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu will drop six-episode ABC News limited series next week, City of Angels , City of Death , focusing on the hunt for serial killers in Los Angeles during the 1970s and 80s.

The focus of the episodes will be on notorious murders like the Freeway Killer, the Hillside Strangler and the Sunset Strip Killer, as more than 20 murderers gripped media attention in the city and nationwide.

The episodes will debut on Nov. 24 on the platform. The Hulu Original comes from the producers of ABC News’ 20/20, and was produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios and Highway 41 Productions. Hulu in September debuted the ABC News series Wild Crime, about a murder investigation in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The new docuseries will feature dramatic recreations and interviews with law enforcement as they grappled with multiple investigations. It features the accounts of retired LAPD detectives Tom Lange, Robert Souza, Bob Grogan, Frank Garcia and Jerry LeFrois, as well as forensic experts, survivors and eyewitnesses.

During that era, the city, as the documentary series notes, became known as the “serial killer capital of the world.”

“This was an ideal killing field for anyone who wanted to get away from these crimes,” the Los Angeles Times’ Patt Morrison says in the trailer.

David Sloan is the senior executive producer and Colleen Halpin is the executive producer. Star Price of Highway 41 Productions is the executive producer and director.

The episodes include:

Heart of Darkness, spotlighting LAPD detectives who, starting in the mid-1970s, have to juggle multiple investigations at once.

News at Eleven , as the Hillside Strangler task force investigation becomes the center of a media frenzy, while detectives work on other cases and fear another serial killer is to blame for the killing of an aspiring model near the beach.

The Mind of a Killer, in which detectives arrest a suspect in the Hillside Strangler case but believe he may have had an accomplice. They also investigate the disappearance of a young girl in Huntington Beach, and identify her murderer when he appears on a popular TV series.

The Gathering Storm looks at a bizarre twist in the Hillside Strangler cases, while they pursue other cases including the Dating Game Killer and the Freeway Killer.

A New Nightmare spotlights detective Souza as he seeks the help of an imprisoned murders, Roy Norris, known as one of the Tool Box Killer, to try to find the Freeway Killer. Meanwhile, detectives face challenges in the prosecution of a Hillside Stranger suspect, while a new serial killer emerges on the Sunset Strip.

Judgment Day looks at detective Garcia as he deciphers clues to the Sunset Strip Killer. A number of suspects go on trial, giving victims families a sense of justice.