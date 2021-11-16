ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley Green says it's 'no coincidence' Dierks Bentley's career is still going strong

By Monica Rivera
 6 days ago

Riley Green has wrapped up his time on Dierks Bentley’s Beers on Me Tour, and after months on the road together, it sounds like he and Dierks formed quite the bromance.

“He’s great. He’s hilarious. Me and him hit it off, it’s like we knew each other forever,” Riley told Audacy’s Katie Neal . “I’d go out on the stage with him every night and I don’t think we ever talked about what we were going to play, but it was always perfect.”

He continued, “I just think guys like that, there’s no coincidence that they have a 20-something year career. They’re good people, they put on a good show.”

We’re happy to hear things only got better for Green after Dierks forced him into an ice bath at the beginning of the tour along with fellow supporting act, Parker McCollum .

“That was the beginning of tour gift.” Riley laughed, recalling sitting in the ice bath with Bentley and McCollum. Turns out the end of tour gift was much more enjoyable. Well, at least for Riley

“He gave me a really nice Martin Guitar,” Green said before admitting the gift he got Dierks was not nearly as nice. “I gave him a bag of just random stuff that people had given us on the bus. Like, the ultimate re-gift bag. Like toaster ovens and all that kind of stuff.”

While his time on the road with Dierks is over, Riley is now on his very own headlining tour playing areas across the U.S.

“People are so happy about being back out. The crowds have been so great — we’re just glad to be playing shows at this point.”

