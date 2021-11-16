ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Eric Mays named new Flint City Council president

By Amy Diaz
Flint Beat
Flint Beat
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Flint, MI– After the recent Flint city council election brought six newcomers to the table, members chose their most experienced colleague to lead the way. On Nov. 15, during the first council meeting with the newly-elected members, the council voted to elect first ward Councilman Eric Mays as president....

flintbeat.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Flint Beat

Flint Board of Ed selects new superintendent

Flint, MI— Former Assistant Superintendent of Flint Community Schools Kevelin Jones will step up as the district’s new superintendent. The Flint Board of Education elected him during a board meeting Nov. 17. The vote passed 5-0 with Treasurer Laura MacIntyre and Secretary Joyce Ellis-McNeal absent. “Since I’ve been on the...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Three Flint City Council members to hold town halls this week

Flint, MI– Three newly-elected council members are holding town halls this week to hear from their constituents. Second ward Councilwoman Ladel Lewis and third ward Councilman Quincy Murphy are having a joint town hall “listening session” on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Berston Field House from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Government
Flint Beat

Flint to use only the secondary water pipeline starting next week

Flint, MI– The city of Flint is tentatively set to use solely the secondary water pipeline next week, bringing the water infrastructure project closer to completion. Having a secondary pipeline–Flint’s was completed recently– is required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to be used in case of an emergency. Since...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint’s Arab American Heritage Council names new executive director

Flint, Mich—Starting in January of 2022, the Arab American Heritage Council will be headed by a new executive director, Lucine Jarrah. Jarrah spent the last three years working at the AAHC, with her most recent position being communications coordinator. Jarrah is a University of Michigan-Flint graduate with a degree in political science and is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in social work at the University of Michigan. She is 24, making her the second-youngest executive director in the organization’s 41-year history.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Schools to enforce masks despite K-12 mask mandate lift

Flint, MI— Flint Community Schools will continue to enforce mask wearing at all buildings despite the lift of a county-wide mask mandate that will go into effect Dec. 22. “You may have seen that the Genesee County Health Department announced it is lifting its mask mandate at schools. However, there will be no change. I repeat: there will be no change at Flint Community Schools,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones said at a board meeting Nov. 17. “We will stay strong with our mask mandate, as we do all that we can to protect our scholars, families, teachers, and staff. We will continue to monitor this situation and make changes when appropriate. We will we appreciate your understanding and support as we do what is best for our school community.”
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Flint City Council
Flint Beat

Flint city council can take their seats, resume city business

Flint, MI– After a premature swearing-in ceremony and a canceled meeting for the new Flint City Council, things are getting back on track. On Nov. 10, the Genesee County Board of Canvassers announced that they had certified the results of the council’s general election– something that hadn’t been done before the council was sworn in on Nov. 8.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Schools’ superintendent resigns

Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools Superintendent Anita Steward has resigned. Steward announced her resignation in an email to Board President Carol McIntosh on Nov. 12, saying that the decision was not hers. “Hello Board President. You continue to make it impossible for me to perform my job under my contract,” Steward...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

New Flint City Council makes history with majority of women

Flint, MI– The newly elected Flint City Council members made history as they took the oath of office. For the first time ever, Flint’s council has a female majority with six of the nine seats belonging to women. During the swearing in ceremony at City Hall on Nov. 8, speakers drew attention to this fact a few times.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Flint Beat

Federal judge issues final approval for Flint water crisis settlement

Flint, MI– A federal judge has given the Flint water crisis lawsuit settlement final approval. “The settlement reached here is a remarkable achievement for many reasons,” U.S. District Court Judge Judith Levy wrote in her 178-page decision published on Nov. 10. The $626.25 million settlement, announced in August 2020, will...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Schools Board of Ed moves to dismiss superintendent’s lawsuit

Flint, MI— The Flint Community Schools Board of Education filed a motion on Nov. 4 to dismiss Superintendent Anita Steward’s lawsuit on the grounds of “improper venue.”. Steward filed the lawsuit at the 7th Judicial Circuit Court Sept. 8, alleging board members, individually and collectively, prevented her from performing her...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint & Genesee Group honors region’s outstanding businesses and leaders

Flint, MI—More than 450 attendees gathered at the Capitol Theatre on Nov. 4 to celebrate exceptional businesses and community leaders in Flint and Genesee County. “Tonight’s nominees and award recipients are companies, hospitality and nonprofit organizations, and individuals who give more than what’s asked,” said Tim Herman, CEO of the Flint & Genesee Group, which organizes the Art of Achievement Awards.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

SBA awards Flint $1 million grant for local businesses

Flint, MI—Flint has received a two-year, $1 million dollar grant as part of a U.S. Small Business Association pilot program aimed at supporting small businesses in underserved communities. “The City of Flint is home to a variety of entrepreneurs that have chosen to grow their businesses in this amazing city,”...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint City Council voting numbers off to a slow start

Flint, MI–Five hours into election day, Flint residents have been turning out in as low as single-digit numbers to the nearly two dozen polling stations scattered across the city. By 11 a.m. some precincts, like the one in Flint City Hall, had received only eight votes, although absentee ballots show...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Construction begins on new parking lot in downtown Flint

Flint, MI—A formerly fenced-off parcel in downtown Flint has slowly filled with trucks, excavators, and workers in neon vests as the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation looks to replace a dilapidated parking lot with a brand new one by spring 2022. “It’s true that there was already some surface parking at...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Beat

Flint, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

http://flintbeat.com/feed/

 http://flintbeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy