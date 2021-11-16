ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

ITV announces Ghislaine Maxwell true crime documentary: everything you need to know

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago

ITV has announced a Ghislaine Maxwell documentary that will feature a series of new interviews from alleged victims, staff, friends, lawyers, investigators and Ghislaine’s siblings. Some of whom will be speaking out for the first time.

The 59-year-old socialite is awaiting trial after being accused of helping billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein traffic underage girls. In an interview from her prison cell, Maxwell told the Mail on Sunday: “I have been assaulted and abused for almost a year and a half.

“I have not had a nutritious meal in all that time. I haven’t slept without lights on – fluorescent lights that have damaged my eyes – or been allowed to sleep without constant interruptions.

“I am weak, I am frail. I have no stamina. I am tired. I don’t even have shoes which fit properly. They feed me rotten food. One apple had maggots in it. I have not been allowed to exercise.”

Here is everything we know about the documentary so far:

Provisionally titled Ghislaine, the documentary will follow Maxwell’s trial.

It will explore her association with elite circles in Britain and the US, and how it resulted in her being accused of being embroiled in a world of sex trafficking and grooming.

Presented by Ranvir Singh, the ITV true crime documentary will take a look at exclusive testimonies, archive footage and offer new and revealing insight into Ghislaine Maxwell’s alleged crimes.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHLnl_0cyHvJRk00
Maxwell, the former girlfriend and alleged madam with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein (AFP via Getty Images)

ITV explained: “Ghislaine Maxwell strenuously denies her alleged involvement in the appalling crimes of which Jeffrey Epstein was accused, which have been blamed for ruining the lives of innocent girls.

“The scandal has raised vital questions about the rich and powerful at the most rarefied levels of society and this film aims to shed new light on what happened and the people at the centre, by speaking to those closest to events.”

ITV is yet to confirm an official release date but has said the film will be shown after the conclusion of the trial.

Indy100 will update with the latest information.

Comments / 2

Related
epicstream.com

The Eternals Timeline Explained: Everything You Need to Know

When exactly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline did Eternals happen?. Warning! This article contains spoilers for Eternals! Read at your own risk!. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a long history of having every movie intertwined with each other. Either one comes after another or both are simultaneously happening, may it be a film or a series, it has a place on the timeline. As for Eternals, here is everything you need to know when the exact time it exactly happened, it is even confirmed by its writers.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranvir Singh
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Crime#Itv
Outsider.com

‘FBI’: Jeremy Sisto Joined Show Because He Didn’t Want to Do What He Did on ‘Law & Order’

When Jeremy Sisto first heard of the role of Jubal Valentine on the popular CBS series, FBI, he says he was “immediately intrigued.”. However, Sisto also knew what type of a role he was looking for in his next opportunity. This type of role was one the actor knew he was ready to play after his time portraying a detective in another hit drama series, Law & Order.
TV & VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

Journalist Suspended After Adele Allegedly Walks Out Of 'Unairable' Interview When Reporter Admits He’s Never Listened To Her New Album

Australian journalist Matt Doran was taken off the air for two weeks after a mix-up that reportedly left Adele offended and caused the superstar to walk out of an interview. The Morning Sunrise host flew all the way to London to chat with the "Hello" singer, but troubles came when he admitted he he wasn't quite as prepared for their talk as either of them had hoped.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air saved my life': Will Smith reveals he borrowed $10,000 from a drug dealer to launch his acting career after he was left 'broke' from huge tax evasion bill

He's known for box office hits including I Am Legend, Independence Day, The Pursuit Of Happyness and Men In Black. And Will Smith revealed on his book tour in London on Thursday that his first acting gig in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air 'saved his life' after he was left penniless from a huge tax evasion bill and forced to borrow money from a drug dealer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
Indy100

French ‘black alien’ reportedly gets fingers sliced off to create claw

A 33-year-old man from France has dedicated his entire life to becoming a “black alien” – so much so, he has apparently had two fingers of his fingers chopped off to create a ‘claw’. Anthony Loffredo is no stranger to the operating table. The wannabe extraterrestrial uses his Instagram platform (@the_black_alien_project) to document the journey of his extreme body modifications to almost 1 million intrigued followers. In his most recent endeavour, Loffredo appeared to have travelled to Mexico for the obscure surgery. “On the other side of the world to continue my project,” he wrote in a caption, adding...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Go easy on him! Journalist who botched Adele interview by admitting he hadn’t heard new album is ‘mortified’

An Australian journalist has been left feeling “mortified” after committing an interview no-no that ultimately led to his TV station losing its Adele interview. Matt Doran from Channel Seven made the 10,000 mile trip from Sydney to London on November 4 to interview Adele about her upcoming album 30 - only to admit to the hitmaker that he hadn’t actually listened to her album ahead of talking to her about it.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

123K+
Followers
6K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy