‘Taylor’s Latte’: Starbucks offering Taylor Swift’s favorite drink to celebrate album release

By Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

To celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Red,” Starbucks is giving fans the opportunity to order the star’s favorite Starbucks drink.

Fans can get the drink — a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte — simply by asking for “Taylor’s Latte” or “Taylor’s Version.”

It can be ordered in-store, via the drive-thru, or in the Starbucks app by tapping the details section of the “Taylor app card” for a limited time, Starbucks has confirmed.

Starbucks hinted at a collaboration with Taylor Swift earlier this week on Twitter, referencing the album’s name and some of Swift’s song lyrics in separate tweets. On Friday, the brand’s Twitter account officially changed its bio to read “Try Taylor’s favorite drink.”

Mariah Carey and McDonald’s launch ‘Mariah Menu’ with 12 days of deals

Friday also marked the release date of Swift’s latest album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which contains re-recorded versions of songs from her original “Red” album released in 2012, along with several new versions of never-released recordings.

Swift, 31, had originally released “Red” in 2012 under Big Machine Records before leaving the label in 2018. In 2019, Big Machine Records was acquired for $300 million by Scooter Braun and Ithaca Holdings, leaving Swift without ownership of the master recordings for her first six albums. Swift later announced that she would re-record her first six albums, effectively granting herself the rights over the re-recorded material.

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” is the second of Swift’s re-recorded albums to be released following “Fearless” (Taylor’s Version)” earlier in 2021. Both were released on Republic records.

Starbucks, too, will be playing tracks from “Red (Taylor’s Version)” in its stores on Friday. The chain has made its in-store playlist available on Spotify for customers to stream.

HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Hilariously Dresses As A Squirrel In Giant Costume For Halloween 2021

Yes, Taylor Swift wore a giant squirrel costume for Halloween 2021. See the hilarious photos of her goofy look here!. Taylor Swift decided not to go the “sexy” route with her 2021 Halloween costume. Instead, she purchased an oversized squirrel suit and dressed as the buck-toothed animal in 2021. “Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot squirrel s***,” she captioned two photos of herself in the ensemble. In one shot, she stood to the side to show off the costume’s bushy tail, and in another she posed straight-on with her hands framing the underside of her face.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion Take Home 3 Awards Each

Worldwide sensation BTS took home the top honor for artist of the year Sunday at the American Music Awards, along with awards for favorite pop duo or group and favorite pop song for their hit single “Butter,” while Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion also scored three wins. Taylor Swift broke her own record for the most AMA wins in history, nabbing the award for favorite female pop artist. The show, hosted by Cardi B at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, opened with Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, coming off the recent release of their collaboration album An...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Are Taylor Swift and Starbucks Teaming Up? Here's Everything We Know

This was the moment fans knew something was up with Taylor Swift and Starbucks. The coffee giant sent the internet abuzz on Monday when they tweeted, "It's Red Season. ☕️✨🧣❤️" — a statement that Taylor Nation, knowing the singer's love for a good Easter egg, assumed could have something to do with the release of her upcoming Red (Taylor's Version) album.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Use This Secret Code To Order Taylor’s Go-To Starbucks Drink

Swifties know the only way to fully celebrate the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) is with a delicious coffee from Starbucks (and maybe a good cry, too). Starting on Nov. 12, the star’s favorite Starbucks drink is available to order at participating Starbucks’ nationwide, so you can enjoy Taylor’s Version in more ways than one. Here’s how to order Taylor Swift’s Latte at Starbucks to fully immerse yourself in Red (T.V.).
CELEBRITIES
Food & Wine

You Can Order Taylor's Version of a Caramel Latte at Starbucks

Last week was a good week to be one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Continuing what has been a massive trend of fast food chains partnering with platinum-selling musicians (like McDonald's and BTS or Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion), three of the most popular artists yet joined the quick-service collaboration ranks: On Wednesday, Tim Horton's announced a partnership with fellow Canadian Justin Bieber while McDonald's revealed they had snagged the modern queen of Christmas songs, Mariah Carey.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Releases Rerecorded ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Album

Taylor Swift is bringing back the fall feels, scarves and heartbreak woes with the release of her rerecorded “Taylor’s Version” of her album, Red. The 30-track album dropped Thursday evening. Marking the occasion, Swift tweeted: “It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is out.” After already releasing Fearless (Taylor’s Version) earlier this year, the singer announced in June that next in the revival...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Taylor Swift’s Label Reportedly Set Stricter Guidelines for Re-Recordings

Taylor Swift’s record label, Universal Music Group, has reportedly tightened restrictions on re-recordings. According to the Wall Street Journal, UMG has upped its efforts to protect its investments in artists during a time when recording and distributing music has become significantly easier. Sources tell the publication that the imprint has revised some of its contracts to extend the amount of time in which an artist is prohibited from rerecording their work.
CELEBRITIES
