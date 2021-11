The stock is now down about 70% from all-time highs. We have traded Zoom Video Communications (ZM) stock several times, with the stock most recently blowing through a downside target that we last set in August. The thing is, when trading, you have to play on your belly. You set your stops, your targets, and stick to them. Then there is investing, and frankly, this is what your trading should help with. Your gains should feed your long-term investments. We digress.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO