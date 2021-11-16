ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tapering Impact On Treasury Supply

At the November FOMC meeting, the Fed officially announced that it would begin tapering its bond purchase program, starting in mid-November. Net Treasury supply is set to fall in 2022, even as the Fed exits bond buying. At the November FOMC meeting, the Fed officially announced that it would...

Tech stocks turn solidly lower midday Monday as benchmark 10-year Treasury punches up to 1.60% to start Thanksgiving week

The Nasdaq Composite on Monday pivoted into negative territory, and the broader stock market was off its best levels of the session, as Treasury rates rose, putting pressure on the yield-sensitive index. The Nasdaq was trading near the lows of the session, down 0.8% at around 15,930, after setting an intraday record earlier at 16,212.23. The downturn for the benchmark came as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 1.60%, from 1.535% on Friday afternoon. The rise in yields comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated by President Joe Biden for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank, as had been widely expected. Meanwhile, the other benchmarks were trading solidly higher but off their best levels. The S&P 500 index was trading off 0.3% at around 4,712, after establishing an intraday all-time high at 4,743.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.6% higher at roughly 35,825. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and see an abbreviated session Friday.
The "FOMO" Rises As Investors Push Risk Bets

The number of stocks above the 50-dma turned sharply lower this week; they are well below levels when markets typically make new highs. The FOMO is back. Previously, we discussed the speculative nature of the market, from record call option activity to historical highs in equity allocations. However, such occurs when the Fed is tapering bond purchases, futures are predicting three rate hikes, and inflation is surging.
Inflation, China's Economic Slowdown And COVID-19: 3 Key Concerns For Markets

The week of Nov. 15 was fairly quiet in markets; MSCI All Country World Index finished the week up just 11 basis points, as of noon Pacific Time on Nov. 19. On the latest edition of Market Week in Review, Chief Investment Strategist, Erik Ristuben, and Head of AIS Portfolio & Business Consulting, Sophie Antal-Gilbert, discussed inflation concerns, recently passed U.S. legislation, and the uptick in COVID-19 infections in Europe and the U.S.
Fed 'Taper' Is Good News For The Bond Market

Liquidity globally, from both Central Banks and Governments, has started reversing heading into 2022. Investors are fretting over the prospect of a “Fed Taper,” but history shows such will likely be good news for the bond market. Currently, it doesn’t seem that way, with rates rising post-announcement. As noted by CNBC:
Yields, Economic Growth, And Stock Prices - A New World For Investors - Part 2

Inflation causes a decline in purchasing power. All my articles published on Seeking Alpha followed a pattern - the business cycle and its impact on the markets. The article Yields, Economic Growth, And Stock Prices - A New World For Investors was published on 10-27-2020. In this article I noted how the current US and overall global environment have been created by an excessive level of debt syphoned by global central banks.
The Most Inflationary Aspect Of Build Back Better Will Force A Fed Rate Hike

The U.S. House has passed the Build Back Better Act setting up a vote in the Senate. On Friday, the U.S. House passed the "Build Back Better" spending plan moving it to the Senate for another vote. The Biden administration has presented the effort as a sweeping update to the nation's social safety net and an effort at addressing climate change. While there is still uncertainty regarding a final passage and the provisions may be updated, we expect one of the most high-profile elements in the extension of the child tax credit (CTC) to go through. In our view, the CTC as a form of stimulus is already a key culprit in current inflationary trends which can accelerate into 2022. The setup suggests the Fed could be forced to turn more hawkish with a rate hike sooner rather than later adding to market volatility.
Digital currencies won’t impact US sanctions, Treasury exec says

Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) like Russia’s digital ruble do not pose any threat to United States sanctions, according to U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo. In a CNBC interview on Wednesday, Adeyemo argued that the U.S. dollar “will remain the dominant currency in the world” despite the increasing popularity...
Capital Markets Weekly: Heavy post FOMC supply indicates absence of “taper tantrum”

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Peru and China all placed debt successfully this week, alongside further sizeable financial sector and junk bond supply including Ford Motor Company's successful Green bond debut. Emerging markets. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia arranged its third international bond sale in 2021. Having raised USD5 billion and EUR1.5 billion...
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

