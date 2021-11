Responding to the increasing business and public demand for information about electric vehicles, Deutsche Post DHL Group, the world’s leading logistics company, launched its DHL EV TV initiative. The series will comprise of 12 main programs supported by webinars and podcasts and underlines the Group’s significant expertise in battery logistics, not least demonstrated by the development of the StreetScooter and its Formula E engagement. The material will be made available on a newly established DHL EV TV hub as well as a range of social media channels. By sharing insights and research, the experts of DHL Team EV help prepare for the quantum change in production and transportation that new technology will bring. The initiative is part of DHL’s commitment to strengthen its portfolio dedicated to EV logistics and in line with Deutsche Post DHL Group’s increased pace to decarbonize the company. To this end, the Group is investing a total of EUR 7 billion over the next ten years in measures to reduce its CO2 emissions, which includes the expansion of its zero-emission e-vehicle fleet, among other things.

