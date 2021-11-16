Final results of Faurecia takeover offer for Hella

The event that BMW customers have been waiting for: the Black Week campaign is back again this year, from 24 to 30 November. Over this period, 18 markets in the BMW Group will be offering discounts on digital services as well as selected vehicle functions. Black Week has been a resounding success since it was held for the first time in 2017, and rates as the BMW Group’s most successful online sales campaign. In 2020, campaign week sales increased by 57 per cent compared to the year before. The sales bump provided by Black Week accounted for 8 per cent of the total digital products and services sales for 2020. A total of 22,000 additional sales were generated by BMW customers during these seven days. The biggest sellers were the BMW Service Inclusive offering, the Connected Booster Package and the High-beam Assistant option.

CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO