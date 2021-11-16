ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Final results of Faurecia takeover offer for Hella

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 6 days ago

The additional acceptance period for the voluntary public takeover offer launched on 27 September 2021 by Faurecia for Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA expired on 11 November 2021 and a total of 21,662,359 shares have been tendered during the offer period by Hella shareholders. Together with the shareholding of...

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
irei.com

KKR lobs $12b takeover offer for Telecom Italia

KKR has submitted a $12 billion preliminary cash offer to buy Italy’s largest phone company, TIM/Telecom Italia, in what would be one of the largest transactions in the telecommunications industry this year, according to Bloomberg. The news outlet also reported that this would be one of the largest purchases ever...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

So-Young Shares Soar On Takeover Offer

Chinese social community So-Young International Inc (NASDAQ: SY) received a non-binding proposal letter from Chair and CEO Xing Jin to acquire the outstanding shares not owned by Jin and his affiliates for $5.30 per ADS. This price represents a premium of 22.7% to ADSs closing price on November 19, 2021.
MARKETS
just-auto.com

Faurecia creates Scientific Council

Faurecia says it has formed a Scientific Council to strengthen its ability to understand, analyse and anticipate new technology applications. The Council is composed of high-level representatives of scientific institutions such as the Collège de France, the CNRS (French National Research Centre) and the CEA (Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission).
BUSINESS
offshore-technology.com

Senex receive improved takeover offer of $630m from Korea’s POSCO

Senex Energy has received an improved takeover offer of A$4.60 per share from the trading arm of South Korea’s steel company POSCO International. The offer represents a deal value of $630m (A$852m), according to Reuters. The acquisition offer follows the bid launched by POSCO in September 2021 to buy Senex...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tender Offer#Faurecia For Hella Gmbh#Kgaa#Hella As Gmbh
smarteranalyst.com

Nio Posts Excellent Q3 Results, Offers Q4 Guidance

China-based EV maker Nio (NIO) reported excellent financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the market closed on Tuesday. Based out of Shanghai, Nio designs, manufactures and sells smart and connected EVs in China, Hong Kong, the U.S., the U.K., and Germany. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FXStreet.com

The next big cryptocurrency: Seven altcoins set to explode in 2022

Not many predicted the events of the past 2 years. In 2021, Bitcoin had a massive surge. Its price has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $68,521 in November. Crypto market capitalization now stands at $2.91 trillion. In the meantime, the DeFi market in particular has gained popularity among investors. It grew by almost $100 billion since the beginning of 2021 and reached a $112 billion market cap.
MARKETS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk responds to JPMorgan suit with “final warning” — for a 1-Star Yelp review

Last week, reports emerged that JPMorgan, one of the United States’ biggest banks, has sued Tesla for $162 million over stock warrants that are linked to CEO Elon Musk’s “funding secured” tweet from August 2018. The lawsuit seems to have been taken in stride by the Tesla CEO, who responded to the litigation in a way that is very much in character.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
automotiveworld.com

Volvo Cars Tech Fund invests in optical and imaging technology start-up Spectralics

Volvo Cars has invested in the optical and imaging technology start-up Spectralics through the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, the company’s venture capital investment arm. The investment gives Volvo Cars access to promising technology at an early stage of development that could contribute to making cars safer and revolutionise in-car user experience.
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

Black Week 2021: Attractive offers from the BMW Group on digital products and services as well as selected vehicle functions

The event that BMW customers have been waiting for: the Black Week campaign is back again this year, from 24 to 30 November. Over this period, 18 markets in the BMW Group will be offering discounts on digital services as well as selected vehicle functions. Black Week has been a resounding success since it was held for the first time in 2017, and rates as the BMW Group’s most successful online sales campaign. In 2020, campaign week sales increased by 57 per cent compared to the year before. The sales bump provided by Black Week accounted for 8 per cent of the total digital products and services sales for 2020. A total of 22,000 additional sales were generated by BMW customers during these seven days. The biggest sellers were the BMW Service Inclusive offering, the Connected Booster Package and the High-beam Assistant option.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

GM acquires 25 percent stake in Pure Watercraft to accelerate all-electric boating

General Motors announced today it has acquired a 25 percent ownership stake in Pure Watercraft, a Seattle-based company that specializes in creating all-electric boating solutions. The collaboration between GM and Pure Watercraft advances a shared vision to promote sustainability through an expansion of zero-emissions mobility for future generations and reflects...
SEATTLE, WA
Sourcing Journal

Williams-Sonoma Scores Another Big Quarter of Revenue Growth

CFO Julie Whalen said reopening Vietnam factories are driving inventory delays in one key area of the home retailer’s business. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.96% to $339.83 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $5.27 below its 52-week high ($345.10), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy