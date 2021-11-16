ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

EU regulations point to the future of EV recycling

Cover picture for the articleElectric vehicles are regarded by most as the future of a sustainable automotive industry but recycling remains a vexing problem. Regulation will play...

automotiveworld.com

How will regulations shape the EV market?

Battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs) have seen rapid growth in recent years as new models began flooding the market and economies of scale allowed retail prices to fall. Consumer demand was initially led by early adopters and supported by incentives that brought the total cost of ownership (TCO) more in line with conventional gasoline or diesel vehicles.
CARS
constructforstl.org

St. Louis Region Enacts EV Development Regulations

From The Missouri Times: The St. Louis region is plugging into the increased popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) through local development ordinances set to go into effect next year. St. Louis County’s new regulation, signed by County Executive Sam Page last week, requires all commercial, entertainment, and institutional locations undergoing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
automotiveworld.com

Has the EV tipping point been reached?

COP26 appears set to be remembered as one of the most pivotal collaborative events in the world’s climate crisis, perhaps second only to COP21 which saw the signing of the 2015 Paris Agreement. And though there are many different industries in attendance and discussions taking place, one of the most significant talking points is the automotive industry’s role in decarbonisation.
CARS
ngtnews.com

Cenntro LS 200 EV Obtains EU N1 Vehicle Type Approval

Commercial EV technology company Cenntro Automotive’s Logistar 200 (LS 200) vehicle has completed all homologation tests in compliance with EU standards and requirements to obtain the N1 vehicle type approval. LS 200 now can be sold and registered in all 27 countries in the EU as well as any other countries that adopt EU vehicle homologation standards.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

EV battery degradation regulation can reassure consumers

Early electric vehicles (EVs) such as the Nissan Leaf are often labelled pioneers of the automotive industry’s now ongoing shift to electrified mobility, without which it is unclear how quickly and enthusiastically the sector would have taken to this new technology. However, with EVs having undergone a decade’s worth of development, the early iterations of these vehicles are now no match for modern models.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

EV labelling regulations in need of a rethink, say campaigners

In the automotive industry, labels have long been a vital tool for customers to make informed decisions on vehicle purchases. For example, since the establishment of a bloc-wide directive in 1999, manufacturers launching products in the European Union (EU) have been required to provide information on a car’s fuel efficiency and carbon dioxide emissions through vehicle labels. In 2016, a European Commission evaluation of the directive found it was still relevant, as awareness of fuel economy and carbon emissions had steadily grown since 1999.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Veoneer sets ambitious climate targets for a sustainable future

Besides its overall goal to support halving the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents, the automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc., announces ambitious carbon emission targets for a more sustainable future. Veoneer’s portfolio of technologies supports the Sustainable Development Goal #3 — halving the number of global...
ECONOMY
Pocket-lint.com

Future UK home builds must include an EV charging point

(Pocket-lint) - All new homes and businesses built in England from next year will require an EV charging point. The UK government plans to make it a mandatory requirement of new builds, which it hopes will improve the electric vehicle charging infrastructure considerably in a relatively short amount of time: "We will require new homes and buildings to have EV charging points - with another 145,000 charging points to be installed thanks to these regulations," the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said in a speech at the CBI annual conference on Monday 22 November.
CARS
Freethink

Will battery recycling be ready when all these new EV batteries die?

Lithium-ion batteries are becoming our top mobile power-house — supplying energy to portable gadgets from laptops and cell phones to homes and electric vehicles (EVs). The growing usage of lithium-ion batteries, particularly in vehicles, is outpacing the technology to recycle them. In 10 to 15 years, without efficient battery recycling,...
ENVIRONMENT
automotiveworld.com

Electric vehicle regulation

Electric vehicle sales are booming, but how much of that is down to regulation? Automotive World’s latest special report explores how subsidies, tax breaks and other incentives are catalysing growth; how new charging rules could prevent grid surges; and how degradation and recycling targets are taking shape. In this report:
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Solaris Charging Park – an innovative charging station for electric vehicles

Solaris Charging Park is a new investment being built at the premises of Solaris in Bolechowo near Poznań. Featuring different charging systems and with bidirectional power flow capability, the park will be one of the most innovative of its kind in Europe. The possibility it will provide to test a variety of solutions will allow Solaris to respond precisely to the growing demand for electric buses from European operators. The Charging Park will open for use in the first half of 2022.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Is it too late to make EVs truly sustainable?

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been hailed as the linchpin of zero-emission transport and a big part of the industry’s response to climate change, but they are not yet a truly sustainable solution. Part of the problem is linked to the supply chain, particularly the raw materials that go into EV batteries, motors and power electronics. Cobalt, lithium and rare earth elements have been linked to serious environmental problems and the process of extracting some of these metals from their ores can produce harmful pollutants. At a COP26 event held on Transport Day, Automotive World sat down with some of the industry’s leading minds on sustainable electrification to hear more about the current situation and the prospects for future developments.
CARS
electricvehiclesresearch.com

EV Charging Infrastructure the Key to Powering Future Mobility

Electric vehicles (EVs) have the potential to reshape the transportation sector globally, drastically cutting carbon emissions and clearing the way for significant climate progress. Despite the roaring success of EVs, adequate charging infrastructure is lagging behind. Many EV owners charge their cars at home using a wall-mounted charger. This arrangement works for most current owners because the average EV use is well within the range of today's EVs. However, two major difficulties arise. First, for drivers who live in apartments or do not have a driveway, parking garages are rarely equipped with charging infrastructure, and installing such infrastructure may be cost-prohibitive for building managers. Second, an expanded charging infrastructure is needed for EVs to make long-distance trips that require multiple stops for charging. When it comes to longer trips, EV owners can experience "range anxiety," the fear that the car will run out of power before reaching a suitable (and functioning) charging station. Hence, building a robust public "fuelling" network of charging stations is the key to a successful EV market. At home, followed by the workplace, remains the most favorable location for EV charging. This means that the market for public charging stations is in DC fast charging targeted at on-the-go, cross-country (long-range) driving, and in emergencies.
CARS
TheConversationAU

How to make roads with recycled waste, and pave the way to a circular economy

It cost A$49 million to add 12.5 kilometres of extra lanes to Western Australia’s Kwinana Highway, south of Perth’s CBD. That’s not unusual. On average, building a single lane of road costs about about A$5 million per kilometre. What is unusual about this stretch of extra freeway is not the money but the materials beneath the bitumen: two stabilising layers comprised of 25,000 tonnes of crushed recycled concrete, about 90% of which came from the demolition of Subiaco Oval (once Perth’s premier football ground). Recycling building and construction materials remains the exception to the rule in Australia. The National Waste Policy...
ENVIRONMENT
automotiveworld.com

Smart EV chargers to become the new standard

There is more to the electric vehicle (EV) rollout than simply replacing combustion engine vehicles with plug-in alternatives. As more EVs hit the road, more vehicles need to charge. The concern is that in future, large groups of EVs charging at the same time could cause disruptive and expensive power surges. To get around the problem, the UK is due to introduce a new regulation that means chargers will be programmed to avoid peak hours.
CARS
information-age.com

Global AI regulation? Possibly, and it’s starting in the EU

Lori Witzel, director of research for analytics and data management at TIBCO Software, explores the possible impact of the proposed EU legislation for AI on businesses. For data pros, rules, governance, and compliance aren’t new, but now that the dust is settling around GDPR, there’s something new and equally big on the horizon. The European Union announced its draft Artificial Intelligence Act (EU AIA), spearheaded by Europe Fit for the Digital Age, in April 2021. The goal of the commission leading the charge is to “turn Europe into the global hub for trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI)” and, in partnership with member states, develop the first-ever legal AI framework.
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

UK’s new housing regulation will add 145,000 EV charging points annually across the UK from 2022

The United Kingdom will require new home and business constructions to incorporate EV chargers into their designs beginning from 2022. The new requirement could mean up to 145,000 new EV charging points will be added annually to the national pool. The move by the UK government is aimed at expanding access to charging resources for the fast-growing electric vehicle segment.
ECONOMY
hngn.com

