Can the EV market thrive without subsidies?

There is an emerging wave of transformational change elevating the automotive industry to a catalyst role in the future of many industries. This challenge demands going beyond the core business of products and services. It puts the automotive industry in centre stage to drive societal welfare by becoming an agent of change for global issues that civilisation is trying to resolve at mass scale. The automotive industry has evolved as it is forced to deal with issues such as the climate crises, but it also faces wider challenges reaching out to healthcare, quality of life, societal equity, and above all, the energy crisis of 2050.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO