Can the EV market thrive without subsidies?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Good news for car buyers who want to trade in their vehicle for cash: There’s a shortage of pre-owned cars, and dealerships are buying.
The pandemic and supply chain impacts from it are still at-work on the auto industry. Car companies can’t make new vehicles fast enough to meet the demand because of a global semiconductor shortage — among others. Production has slowed and can’t meet the demand that started during the pandemic.
Enter: pre-owned or certified pre-owned cars.
Sacramento dealership, Niello Volkswagen, has a line of pre-owned cars in front: Jeep, Mercedes, Audi, and Porsche models sit alongside the...
Comments / 0