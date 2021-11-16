ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Can the EV market thrive without subsidies?

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first generation of mass-produced electric vehicles (EVs) were a tough sell. With pitiful range, slow charging and high price tags, only true early adopters were keen to invest. In a bid to get more consumers...

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
automotiveworld.com

Electric vehicle regulation

Electric vehicle sales are booming, but how much of that is down to regulation? Automotive World’s latest special report explores how subsidies, tax breaks and other incentives are catalysing growth; how new charging rules could prevent grid surges; and how degradation and recycling targets are taking shape. In this report:
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Masters of our destiny? The automotive industry needs to widen its gaze

There is an emerging wave of transformational change elevating the automotive industry to a catalyst role in the future of many industries. This challenge demands going beyond the core business of products and services. It puts the automotive industry in centre stage to drive societal welfare by becoming an agent of change for global issues that civilisation is trying to resolve at mass scale. The automotive industry has evolved as it is forced to deal with issues such as the climate crises, but it also faces wider challenges reaching out to healthcare, quality of life, societal equity, and above all, the energy crisis of 2050.
ECONOMY
OilPrice.com

Should The Oil Market Be Worried About Skyrocketing EV Sales?

This year, President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to make half of all vehicles sold by in 2030 electric. Electric vehicle sales have broken records this year, and are likely to rise even further in the years to come. The oil market could be in for a reality check as...
INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

3 ways policymakers can make EV batteries more sustainable

There is growing concern about the increased demand for commodities and metals used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The Global Battery Alliance brings together public-private stakeholders to enable battery scale up that contributes positively to climate goals. We've identified three areas which policymakers should address to establish a sustainable battery...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#List Price#Ev#Tco#Governmental
automotiveworld.com

How will regulations shape the EV market?

Battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs) have seen rapid growth in recent years as new models began flooding the market and economies of scale allowed retail prices to fall. Consumer demand was initially led by early adopters and supported by incentives that brought the total cost of ownership (TCO) more in line with conventional gasoline or diesel vehicles.
CARS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Mine the Riches of the EV Market

The nickel-rich battery market share will triple by 2030. Electric vehicle (EV) sales are expected to reach 7% of all new vehicles sold worldwide in 2021, exceeding five million units sold. Research and Markets estimates that by 2030 that number will ratchet up to 48%. The EV market, one of...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Rivian's Stellar IPO a Good Sign for Growing EV Market

Anthony Sassine, a senior investment strategist at KraneShares, joined Cheddar to discuss Rivian's historic public debut after the company achieved an $86 billion valuation — more than either Ford or GM. He said the big IPO was a great opportunity for the U.S. to position itself as a leader in the EV space after lagging behind Europe and China. "When you have certainty for growth for the next 10 to 15 years, investors are willing to pay more," he said. "So, this is a massive opportunity for the whole space."
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Look Out Tesla - Breaking Down the Biggest EV-Makers by Market Cap

The electric vehicle market is expanding with renewed government support and new SPACs contributing to a surge in popularity, especially with investors. Although the number of EVs on the road is still a small percentage, the market capitalization of the leading producers is rising to all-time highs. The market cap...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
The Motley Fool

2 Companies Built to Thrive in a Tight Labor Market

Not everyone will fit in Coinbase's culture, but employees interested in building the future of crypto may see it as a great home. Costco has long been known as a great employer and that reputation has continued during the pandemic. Attracting employees isn't easy in the current environment, but the...
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

Solvay launches new grades to support further sustainable innovation in e-mobility

Solvay is accelerating the pace of providing the automotive industry with an entirely new generation of Amodel® polyphthalamide (PPA) materials targeted at higher demands of performance and sustainability for advanced electrical and electronic applications in e-mobility. In the Supreme range, Amodel® PPA AE 9933 and AE 9950 have been designed...
ECONOMY
techxplore.com

Can EV spare battery capacity support the grid?

The University of Queensland has launched a world-first international trial to see if the spare battery capacity in electric vehicles (EV) could be used to support the uptake of renewable energy, support the grid, and potentially power homes in the future. In a project co-funded by the iMOVE Cooperative Research...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
automotiveworld.com

Veoneer sets ambitious climate targets for a sustainable future

Besides its overall goal to support halving the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents, the automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc., announces ambitious carbon emission targets for a more sustainable future. Veoneer’s portfolio of technologies supports the Sustainable Development Goal #3 — halving the number of global...
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Fisker CEO On How Ocean SUV Stands Out In Crowded EV Market

A newer entrant to the electric vehicle scene is Fisker, which unveiled its Ocean SUV at the LA Auto Show this week. But in a crowded EV landscape that includes not only Tesla but traditional automakers, Chinese players and other startups, how does Fisker stand out? Founder and CEO Henrik Fisker tells IBD's Alissa Coram what differentiates the Ocean from all the other EV fish in the sea.
ECONOMY
Financial Times

EV market capitalisations go bonkers

Biden probes top oil companies over ‘potentially illegal conduct’ leading to higher gas prices. US President Joe Biden has called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether the country’s biggest oil companies are engaged in “potentially illegal conduct”, the euro fell to its lowest level in 16 months this week as currency markets bet on divergence between the ECB and other major central banks. Plus, the market capitalisation of electric vehicle upstart Rivian has surpassed that of VW and FT global motor industry correspondent Peter Campbell explains why investors are piling into EV shares.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

After The Rivian IPO Soars, 2 ETFs To Invest In The EV Market

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), the electric vehicle (EV) company backed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), made its public debut on Nov. 10, when stock started trading at $106.75. Shares are now around $130. The pre-revenue EV maker has a market capitalization (cap) of over $110 billion. The company announced the production of its...
ECONOMY
theiet.org

EVs broadly backed at COP26, but major markets and makers missing

A group of over 100 countries, companies, states and cities have committed to phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040 on 'Transport Day' at the UN’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. However, some of the most important players were notably absent from the list of signatories. Cars, trucks, ships,...
ECONOMY
CBS Sacramento

Pre-Owned Cars Are In Demand — And Trade-In Cash Offers Are At ‘Highest Ever’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Good news for car buyers who want to trade in their vehicle for cash: There’s a shortage of pre-owned cars, and dealerships are buying. The pandemic and supply chain impacts from it are still at-work on the auto industry. Car companies can’t make new vehicles fast enough to meet the demand because of a global semiconductor shortage — among others. Production has slowed and can’t meet the demand that started during the pandemic. Enter: pre-owned or certified pre-owned cars. Sacramento dealership, Niello Volkswagen, has a line of pre-owned cars in front: Jeep, Mercedes, Audi, and Porsche models sit alongside the...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy