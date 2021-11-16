ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

Alleged Troup County drug dealer charged with Murder in deadly overdose

By Elizabeth White
 6 days ago

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) – A suspected drug dealer in Troup County faces a murder charge after Sheriff’s investigators say a man who purchased drugs from the alleged dealer died from a Heroin and Fentanyl overdose.

On August 9, 2021, deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were dispatched to a residence in Troup County regarding a person not breathing. An adult male in cardiac arrest was transported by ambulance to the emergency room, where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

“An investigation revealed the victim had purchased Heroin and inadvertently overdosed, resulting in his death. Narcotics investigators learned that the supplier of Heroin was Brent Lacorney Thomas,37, of LaGrange. A search warrant was conducted at his residence where approximately 15 grams of Heroin, 1 ounce of Cocaine, 7 ounces of Marijuana, and a stolen handgun were recovered,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

Thomas was arrested and charged with the drug and weapon offenses. The recovered Heroin was tested and found to contain Fentanyl as well.

On November 15th, investigators additionally charged Brent Thomas with Felony Murder due to autopsy results determining the combination of Heroin and Fentanyl resulted in the victim’s death.

“Over the last year, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office has investigated a number of overdoses involving deadly Fentanyl in our area. Fentanyl can be put into any drug, and the user may be completely unaware as it is odorless and tasteless when mixed in small quantities. However, only a small amount is needed to cause often irreversible deadly effects,” said Sgt. Smith.

News 3 is following up and hopes to have additional information on the case.

