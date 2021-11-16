ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

The Fall and Rise of Casper Sleep Stock

By Rick Munarriz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Casper Sleep shed more than two-thirds of its value since its 2020 IPO, only to make back a good chunk of the loss on Monday, after announcing it was being acquired.
  • A rough quarterly report after the deal was announced only shows how investors are getting a break with the buyout.
  • Casper Sleep was once hoping to go public for $17 to $19 a share, but now it bows out in the mid-single digits.

The nightmare is over for Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR). One of the worst performers from the IPO class of 2020 is getting bought out, a bittersweet exit strategy for a once-promising seller of mattresses and other bedding materials that failed to live up to the hype.

Casper Sleep announced on Monday that it's being acquired by private equity firm Durational Capital Management. The all-cash deal is a buyout at $6.90 a share. Takeouts in the mid-single digits aren't exactly high-fiving affairs, but this is a healthy 94% premium to where the stock was at the end of last week.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, and there shouldn't be much resistance. Casper Sleep shareholders still need to vote in favor of the deal, but officers, directors, and affiliated investors who own 28% of the outstanding Casper Sleep shares have agreed to sign off on the transaction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7Bi7_0cyHtXd600
Image source: Casper Sleep.

Don't let the bed bugs bite

Casper Sleep had high hopes when it filed to go public in January of last year. Underwriters were looking to price the offering as high as $19, but with the COVID-19 crisis starting to swirl overseas, the direct-to-consumer mattress retailer had to settle for an IPO at $12 in early February. In retrospect, even that price was too high. The stock has spent most of its 21 months of trading in the single digits.

A string of quarterly losses and slowing top-line growth found it losing traction with investors. The stock had fallen by more than 70% from its IPO price by the time the Monday morning buyout was announced.

Casper Sleep investors can't be greedy. This isn't likely to turn into a bidding war. Shareholders also might have caught a break. Casper Sleep had scheduled the release of its third-quarter results for Monday afternoon. It decided to announce the fresh financials along with the buyout news in the morning, canceling its earnings call in the process.

It wasn't an encouraging report. Revenue rose roughly in line with expectations, but Casper Sleep posted a larger deficit than analysts were forecasting. It's unfortunately something that we've seen here in three of the past five quarters. Getting out at a 94% premium and posting another bottom-line miss is as good as it's going to get for Casper Sleep stakeholders.

This won't be the end for Casper Sleep. A private equity firm wouldn't buy the out-of-favor bedding specialist unless it thought it could turn Casper Sleep around, something that's easier done as a private company away from the market's quarterly judgment calls. The market proved to be too competitive, and profitability too elusive. A public company can typically arm itself with fresh capital through a secondary offering, but with Casper Sleep trading at $3.55 at the end of last week, it wasn't going to fool underwriters and investors a second time.

This story will end as well as it could have for an otherwise broken IPO stock. It can close its eyes, dream for a change, and ideally wake up in a few months somewhere new.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy This Hot IPO Now?

This newly public company is profitable, a unique trait for 2021 IPOs. Expensify’s “bottom-up” acquisition strategy has led to an impressive financial position. In the end, nothing is pressing me to buy shares anytime soon. Many hot initial public offerings (IPOs) over the past few years have jumped immensely on...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Allbirds Stock Got Ruffled Up Today

Shoemaker Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) took flight earlier this month, its IPO scoring a 90% gain on its first day of trading. Although the company wasn't able to hold on to all of those gains (it's actually declined about 16% over the two weeks since it first went public), the stock remains barely above its IPO price today.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Square Stock Dropped 8.8% Today

Shares of fintech stock Square (NYSE:SQ) fell as much as 8.8% in trading on Monday as the market continued to sell off growth stocks. As of 2:30 p.m. ET today, shares were still down 6.6% for the day. So what. The biggest news of the day is that growth stocks...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Nikola Stock Kept Sinking Today

The steady decline over the past week may be related to the sale of a block of shares announced on Nov. 16, 2021. While much of the electric-vehicle (EV) investing world was focusing on Rivian Automotive and Lucid Group last week, the stock of start-up Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) steadily declined. That continued today, bringing the five-day drop to almost 20%. After dipping more than 8% earlier Monday, shares of Nikola remained down 5.4% as of 3:38 p.m. ET.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Business
The Motley Fool

XPeng Climbs, but This Much-Watched Stock Is Plunging

Markets looked poised to open mixed on Tuesday. XPeng released strong financial results that sent its stock higher. However, another company's quarterly report didn't inspire as much confidence. After substantial gains in the past couple of months, the stock market is once again becoming turbulent. Investors are trying to figure...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Top Growth Stock Just Became a Screaming Buy

Applied Materials stock dropped following the company's Q4 results that were affected by supply chain disruptions. Applied Materials is on track to record impressive growth despite supply-related challenges. The growing demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment will continue to be a tailwind for Applied Materials in the long run. Applied Materials...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of So-Young International Rose More Than 12% Monday

The company reported third-quarter earnings on Friday. Shares of Chinese medical aesthetic-services company So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) climbed more than 12% on Monday. The stock, which closed at $4.32 on Friday, opened at $4.91 a share on Monday. And while it never got above that, it stayed much higher than it had been before the weekend. The stock is still down more than 56% for the year and is closer to its 52-week low of $3.86 than its 52-week high of $17.14.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Record Results Aren't Enough in Today's Stock Market

Markets gave up early gains to finish mostly lower. Zoom Video Communications gained only a little after-hours despite strong results. Urban Outfitters saw its stock fall sharply following its own release. Monday was a tough day on Wall Street as early gains evaporated in the minutes before the closing bell....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Stock#Mattresses#Cspr
The Motley Fool

Why DoorDash Could Be a Multibagger Stock

The $8 billion acquisition of Wolt was a big step into international markets for DoorDash. Adding the ability to serve many types of customers around the world will be a huge advantage. If DoorDash can also attract users, it'll be a force to be reckoned with. Doordash (NYSE:DASH) may not...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Be Grateful For

Lululemon is a hot brand in a massive global industry. Nike's consistent growth is impressive. Netflix is the streaming pioneer with plenty of growth potential ahead. The stock market can be a great way for individuals to build long-term wealth. Still, the stock market consists of many stocks, and some perform better than others due to a multitude of factors.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is Square a Buy After Third-Quarter Earnings?

Square (NYSE:SQ) reported third-quarter earnings that were a mixed bag. The majority of its business looked strong, but Bitcoin volume came in a little light and revenue suffered as a result. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 8, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss the company's results and what investors should keep in mind.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Is Asana Still a Buy After Jumping 280% in 2021?

Asana is one of the highest-growth stocks in technology, growing revenue 72% in the last quarter. Investors have rewarded Asana's growth with a hefty price-to-sales ratio of 58. This stock is hot now, but it'll have to keep growing quickly to live up to its high multiple. One of the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Amazon Stock: Still a Buy?

Amazon is benefiting from operating leverage, leading to rapid earnings growth. Earnings are expected to grow faster than profits over the next five years. Amazon is seeing broad-based growth across all of its major business segments. Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been rising nicely in recent weeks. Since the beginning...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Disruptive AI Stock To Put on Your Watchlist

Docebo is trying to make corporate training more engaging, effective, and efficient. With Docebo, companies can not only train employees but analyze and monitor the efficiency of their workers. A lack of stickiness is why I am not head over heels for Docebo today. With over 6,000 publicly traded companies...
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Rallied Today

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose on Monday after CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle (EV) maker's Model S Plaid luxury sedan is likely to make its debut in China in March. By the close of trading, Tesla's stock price was up 1.7%, after rising as much as 5.7% earlier...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Technology Stocks Plunged on Monday

President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell for a second term, which sent interest rates higher. Higher interest rates generally mean growth stocks trade lower. High-growth technology stocks are having a terrible day on Monday with, some down over 20%. President Joe Biden announced he will nominate Jerome Powell for his second term as chair of the Federal Reserve and some parts of the market are reacting extremely quickly.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Smart Investors Should Buy the Dip in Ross Stores Stock

Last quarter, Ross Stores grew sales 19% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019. EPS increased just 6% over the same period but easily exceeded management's guidance and analysts' expectations. Ross Stores stock trades at an extremely attractive valuation, considering the company's long track record of success. Last week,...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Growth stocks have outperformed value stocks over the last five, ten, and twenty years. Over the last decade, S&P 500 value stocks as measured by S&P 500 Value Index have delivered a collective return of 179%. That's certainly respectable. But growth stocks in the S&P 500 Growth Index have crushed that figure, generating a 427% return over the same time period. And that pattern of outperformance holds over the last five and twenty years, too.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Lucid's first car has been a hit with both customers and industry experts. Nio has patiently built its brand, and now it is expanding its market opportunities. There is plenty of competition already, and more coming, so investors need to understand the risks. Between the legacy automakers pivoting their businesses...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy