Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity — Checking Out Mindfuck guide

Ever since Far Cry 3 came out, we’ve had to endure endless “definition of insanity” memes. Well, Ubisoft is once more ready to lean fully back into it with Far Cry 6‘s first DLC, Vaas: Insanity. Yes, that’s actually what it’s called. Not only will the DLC see players descending into Vaas’ mind, but they’ll be able to do so soon, as the expansion is dropping early next week. It’s the first of three, with the others also being tied into previous Far Cry villains, such as what’s-his-face from the fourth game and the crazy cult leader from the one after that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO