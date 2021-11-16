ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Despite rising costs, Americans spent more on retail sales in October

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXitH_0cyHtUyv00

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Americans spent more at businesses and online during the month of October than most experts predicted -- giving the economy a solid boost, and indicating that higher inflation isn't deterring some shoppers.

In its monthly sales report, the Commerce Department said that retail sales increased by $638.2 billion, or 1.7%, from September to October.

Most economists anticipated the report would show a monthly growth of 1.5%. The figure is a rise of 16.3% over October 2020.

Tuesday's assessment signaled that the economy is showing solid improvement, with total sales from August to October up more than 15% compared to the same period last year.

The report said retail trade sales is up 14.8%, food services and drinking is up 29.3% and gasoline station sales is up 46.8%. It also noted that physical department store sales rose 2.2% over September and Internet sales 4%.

Tuesday's statistics are welcome news for Americans and government policymakers who have grown concerned with rising inflation that's been caused primarily by ongoing COVID-19 recovery, supply chain problems and the high cost of fuel.

"While consumers were able to enjoy very strong purchasing power since the pandemic started, it has recently begun to shift," economists at Bank of America said, according to the New York Times. "Not because of a lack of income support, but because more of that income is forced to go to higher prices."

Comments / 1

Related
Shore News Network

U.S. existing home sales unexpectedly rise in October

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. home sales unexpectedly rose in October, but higher prices amid tight supply remain a challenge for first-time buyers. Existing home sales rose 0.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million units last month, the National Association of Realtors said on Monday. Economists polled by...
WASHINGTON, DC
AFP

US existing home sales rose modestly in October

Sales of existing homes in the United States rose for the second straight month in October, again pushing prices higher and squeezing inventory, an industry survey said Monday. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said sales increased 0.8 percent from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, more than analysts had forecast. Home inventory dropped 0.8 percent to a 2.4-month supply at the current sales pace, though that was about the same as September, the NAR said. Prices meanwhile continued their upward climb, with the median existing home price hitting $353,900, 13.1 percent higher than the same month last year.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Trade#Inflation#Americans#The Commerce Department#Bank Of America#The New York Times
Las Vegas Herald

US retail sales rise faster than projected in October

In October, U.S. shoppers increased their spending, despite prices rising at their fastest levels since the 1990s, the Commerce Department announced on Tuesday. According to the Census Bureau's advance estimate, excluding autos, sales increased by 1.7 percent. U.S. households currently are holding high levels of cash, due to a series...
BUSINESS
petsplusmag.com

October Retail Sales Enjoy Holiday Boost

Retail enjoyed a boost in sales in October as Americans began their holiday shopping early to avoid pandemic-related supply chain issues, reports the National Retail Federation (NRF). “Retail sales data for October reflects the enduring strength of consumers’ finances and willingness to spend as the holiday season gets underway,” NRF...
RETAIL
actionforex.com

Canada: Retail Sales Declined in September, but Should Improve in October

Retail sales fell by 0.6% month-on-month in September. The decline was more pronounced after stripping away the effect of prices, with the volume of sales down 1.1%. Looking ahead, the Statistics Canada flash estimate calls for some improvement in October, with sales projected to increase by 1.0%. Lower sales of...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
BBC

Early Christmas shopping lifts retail sales in October

Early Christmas shopping helped to push up shop sales in October as people spent more on clothing and on toys. Sales rose by 0.8% in October, following no growth in September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Clothing sales reached their highest level since the start of the...
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Stimulated by UK Retail Sales Rise

The pound clung onto its gains from the previous day on Thursday, hitting a fresh one-week high against the dollar. A dry UK economic calendar meant the UK currency remained propped up by data sets released earlier in the week. The GBP USD rate briefly touched 1.35 as investor expectations...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Retail Sales See Fastest Growth in October: 4 Fund Picks

FSRPX - Free Report) , Fidelity Select Leisure Portfolio (. FDLSX - Free Report) , Franklin DynaTech Fund Class A (. FKDNX - Free Report) and Fidelity Select Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (. FSCPX - Free Report) . On Nov 16, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that retail and food services...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Retail Sales on the Rise as Inflation Creeps In

U.S. retail sales rose 1.7 percent in October. While department stores did well, apparel sales were down slightly from the previous month. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Inflation Contributes To Higher October Retail Sales

Wednesday's October retail sales report showed a strong retail sales increase, month over month (MoM) of 1.7% and a year over year (YoY) increase of 16.3%. Wednesday's October retail sales report showed a strong retail sales increase, month over month (MoM) of 1.7% and a year over year (YoY) increase of 16.3%. Inflation has been the topic du jour and this has contributed to the increase in the retail sales data. The following two charts show 'real' retail sales, i.e., adjusted for inflation, for both the month over month and year over year time periods. The first chart shows real retail sales increased .7% MoM versus the reported nominal rate of 1.7% and the second chart shows YoY real retail sales increased 9.5% versus the nominal 16.3% increase reported.
BUSINESS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Retail sales show big October gain

WASHINGTON – Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October from September, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. That's the biggest gain since March and up from 0.8% in the previous month. Much of the sales increase also reflected higher prices.
BUSINESS
northbaybusinessjournal.com

US retail sales jumped in October for 3rd straight month

Retail sales jumped in October for the third straight month, as consumers in the United States kept spending despite fast-rising prices, shipping delays and labor shortages that threaten a critical part of the U.S. economy. Rising prices were partly responsible for the 1.7% gain in spending, which was bigger than...
BUSINESS
Axios

Retail sales jump amid rising prices

Retail sales soared 1.7% in October, the best month since March. Why it matters: The numbers aren’t adjusted for inflation, so some of that jump is because most everything costs more. Still, prices rising at the fastest pace in 30 years hasn't deterred some shoppers. The big picture: The American...
BUSINESS
connectcre.com

U.S. Retail Sales Continue Streak of Annual Gains in October

U.S. retail sales rose 1.7% month-over-month and 16.3% year-over-year to $638.2 billion in October, the U.S. Census Bureau said Tuesday. October’s increases beat analysts’ expectations for monthly growth and continued a streak of annual gains each month since June 2020. “October’s numbers highlight the retail industry’s ongoing hardiness now that...
RETAIL
Street.Com

Retail Sales Surge In October As Consumers Defy Inflation Pressures

U.S. retail sales jumped for a third consecutive month in October, data from the Commerce Department indicated Tuesday, as consumers continue to shrug-off surging inflation pressures thanks in part to job market gains and improving wages. October retail sales rose 1.7% from the previous month to a collective 638.2 billion,...
BUSINESS
Dealerscope

Retail Sales Up 1.7 Percent in October

THE DAILY SCOPE, 11/16/21: No surprise to anyone in the CE or appliance retail sector, but retail sales were up for the third straight month in October. At 1.7 percent, according to the Labor Department, the rise was the highest since March. This of course is in tandem with the fastest rise in prices in 30 years, but it was still good news for most retail entities from the National Retail Federation to Home Depot, which saw a 9.8 percent jump in sales for Q3 and Walmart, which reported a 9.2 percent increase in comparable sales in Q3 2021 versus 8 percent in Q3 2020. The rollercoaster ride continues.
RETAIL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
218K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy