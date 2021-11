I wasn’t expecting to find out that DX Racer made a mesh gaming chair. Mesh isn’t even remotely on my radar when it comes to the usual lineup of race car seat wannabe office chairs. I’ve been using a DX Racer Air chair for a couple of weeks now, and I’m mostly satisfied by it. The construction is undeniably high quality, it has all of the usual features, plus it stands apart from the rest of the pack due to how much like a normal office chair it is. But it also has some issues with comfortability, especially when using it for long periods at a time.

