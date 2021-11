In 1995, Patrick Moraz, the Swiss keyboardist for the bands Yes and the Moody Blues, played a series of private piano concerts known as the Coming Home America Tour. Fans could buy tickets, exclusively on the internet, for a fixed price of $800. (Moraz performed one show for a couple in their home.) Near the end of this tour, Moraz played a show at Princeton University that was recorded and later sold as Patrick Moraz: Live in Princeton. In its liner notes there's a special thanks to Bill Mutschler, who now goes by William Mutschler, an East Burke woodworker and composer. In the liner notes for his own new EP, Soundtracks, Mutschler credits himself with "producing [Moraz's] PM in Princeton CD-DVD."

