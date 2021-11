Would you be interested in earning 7.12% annual interest on an investment that’s guaranteed by the U.S. government? And not lock up your money for years?. This is not a come-on nor is it a time machine to travel back to the good old days of higher interest rates. You can now buy Series I Savings Bonds, aka I bonds, directly from the U.S. Treasury that earn an annual rate of 7.12% per year. This rate is guaranteed on all I bond purchases made through April 2022. For most savers, that’s about 7% more than the rate they might be currently earning on savings accounts or CDs at banks.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO