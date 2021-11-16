ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

All The Characters Coming to New Arrowverse Crossover 'The Flash: Armageddon'

By Samuel Spencer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Arrowverse is about to enter its latest crossover – including some familiar faces from the casts of "The Flash," "Batwoman" and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Flash: Katherine McNamara Teases Her Return as Mia Queen in "Armageddon"

The Flash is back for its eighth season on The CW with last week's season premiere kicking off a five-episode event, "Armageddon". The event sees an alien threat coming to Central City with word of the end of the world and that The Flash/Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is the reason for it. The event will see several familiar faces return to the Arrowverse as Barry and Team Flash try to deal with the situation and presumably prevent the end of the world and among those familiar faces is Mia Queen. Played by Katherine McNamara, fans last saw Mia Queen having taken up the mantle of Green Arrow. While the Arrow spinoff, Green Arrow and The Canaries, which would have continued Mia's adventures in the future was passed on by the network, "Armageddon" presents a chance for more of the fan-favorite character's story to be told and now, McNamara is teasing what to expect from Mia's return.
TV SERIES
flashtvnews.com

The Flash “Armageddon, Part 3” Description: Guest Stars Assemble!

Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) all appear in the November 30 episode of The Flash which is called “Armageddon, Part 3!” We don’t have photos yet but here’s how the episode is described; look for it November 30 on The CW.
TV SERIES
flashtvnews.com

The Flash “Armageddon: Part 1” Photos Are Here!

The Flash Season 8 arrives November 16 with Part 1 of a five-episode story called “Armageddon” and The CW has now released photos from the first chapter which features a guest appearance by Brandon Routh!. The new photos can be found below and a description for “Armageddon: Part 1” can...
TV & VIDEOS
montanarightnow.com

‘The Flash’: Grant Gustin on the All-Star ‘Armageddon’ Get-Together

The Flash is back and he’s only got five weeks to save the world. For the launch of his eighth season, our boy Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is gathering a group of Arrowverse alums and all-stars for “Armageddon,” a five-episode battle against DC Comics’ villainous psychic alien Despero (Tony Curran).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Nicolet
Person
Grant Gustin
Person
Candice Patton
Person
Chyler Leigh
Person
Katherine Mcnamara
Person
Tom Cavanagh
Person
Cress Williams
Person
Brandon Routh
Person
Danielle Panabaker
Person
Tyler Hoechlin
Person
Melissa Benoist
Collider

The Flash and Atom Team Up in First 'Armageddon, Part 1' Images

The Flash won't be the only hero in Central City when the hit series returns for its eighth season next week. New photos have been released from the first episode in the 5-part Armageddon event, in which Grant Gustin's Flash teams up with The Atom/Ray Palmer (played by Brandon Routh).
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

The Flash – ‘Armageddon, Part 1’

PART ONE OF THE ARMAGEDDON FIVE EPISODE EVENT – When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail. Brandon Routh guest stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Eric Wallace (#801). Original airdate 11/16/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash Showrunner Says Fans Should Rewatch the Green Arrow & The Canaries Backdoor Pilot Before "Armageddon"

The Flash returns on Tuesday with the first part of its five-part "Armageddon" event that kicks off The CW series' eighth season and, as part of the event, a number of familiar faces will be returning to help Barry Allen/Team Flash (Grant Gustin) to deal with this latest catastrophic threat, including Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara). The character was last seen in the series finale of Arrow, "Fadeout", attending her father's funeral, but had begun her own story in the series' penultimate episode, "Green Arrow and The Canaries". Now, according to The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, fans might want to give that episode a rewatch before "Armageddon".
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Grant Gustin Talks Black Lightning’s Return in The Flash: Armageddon

Grant Gustin Talks Black Lightning’s Return in The Flash: Armageddon. The upcoming eighth season of The Flash won’t bring back just Barry Allen, but plenty of more familiar faces from the Arrowverse. In addition to Brandon Routh’s Dr. Ray Palmer, fans will see Cress Williams’ Jefferson Pierce returning on-screen. Williams portrayed Black Lightning for the entire four-season run at The CW. The series wrapped up in May, but it seems that Freeland’s vigilante has a few more storylines to complete. The happiest about Williams’ return was his fellow actor Grant Gustin, who revealed that some of the scenes shot together took place in the Hall of Justice.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrowverse#Crossovers#Ryan Choi#Team Flash
TVLine

The Flash's Grant Gustin Previews a 'Leveled-Up' Barry, Surprising Cause of 'Armageddon' Team-Up Event

Season 8 of The Flash opens with a five-episode event in which Barry Allen & Co. try to avert Armageddon. But the bigger twist is what — or namely who — causes this future cataclysm. Kicking off Season 8 this Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8/7c (and airing across five consecutive Tuesday nights), “Armageddon” finds Grant Gustin’s Barry making the acquaintance of the alien Despero (played by Defiance‘s Tony Curran). Once Despero issues his warning of the looming threat, Barry will enlist a cavalcade of superfriends — including Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer/The Atom (formerly of Legends of Tomorrow), Cress Williams’ Black Lightning,...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Flash’ Facing Armageddon, ‘Riverdale’ Returns, Tom Brady ‘In the Arena,’ Michael Che on Netflix

The CW’s The Flash zooms into an eighth season with a five-part “Armageddon” arc enlisting some fan-favorite DC characters. Riverdale also launches a multi-episode arc in its Season 6 opener. Superstar quarterback Tom Brady looks back on his many Super Bowl appearances in an ESPN+ docuseries. Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che brings his stand-up act to Netflix.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Flash's Grant Gustin Breaks Down 'Armageddon' Warning, How Barry Will Come to Think 'Maybe This Is Possible'

The following contains spoilers from The Flash‘s Season 8 premiere. The Flash returned for Season 8 this Tuesday night, and the titular speedster is as fleet on his feet as ever. But can even a “leveled-up” Barry handle the news that he is destined to cause no less than Armageddon? But let’s not harsh everyone’s mellow just yet. Much of the season opener aka Part 1 of the five-part “Armageddon” event was light-n-bright, demonstrating how extra- powerful Barry is after the events of the Season 7 finale. Iris, similarly, is now her very best self, lording over a growing Central City Citizen...
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Flash boss says 'the world will end if Iris doesn't step up' in 'Armageddon'

"[Despero] shows up with this pretty foreboding news that there is not only an Armageddon coming, but Barry is directly responsible for causing it," Gustin tells EW. "Barry understands the stance he has and why he's here to speak with him, but Barry is also trying to convince him that it's just not possible he would ever do anything that would cause an Armageddon. So, it's not only a physical challenge, but a mental challenge for sure dealing with Despero."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
639K+
Followers
70K+
Post
674M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy