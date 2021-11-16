All The Characters Coming to New Arrowverse Crossover 'The Flash: Armageddon'

The Flash is back for its eighth season on The CW with last week's season premiere kicking off a five-episode event, "Armageddon". The event sees an alien threat coming to Central City with word of the end of the world and that The Flash/Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is the reason for it. The event will see several familiar faces return to the Arrowverse as Barry and Team Flash try to deal with the situation and presumably prevent the end of the world and among those familiar faces is Mia Queen. Played by Katherine McNamara, fans last saw Mia Queen having taken up the mantle of Green Arrow. While the Arrow spinoff, Green Arrow and The Canaries, which would have continued Mia's adventures in the future was passed on by the network, "Armageddon" presents a chance for more of the fan-favorite character's story to be told and now, McNamara is teasing what to expect from Mia's return.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO