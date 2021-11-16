ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: New Shin Bet Chief Met with Abbas in Ramallah

By JNS News Service
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael Security Agency (Shin Bet/Shabak) Director Ronen Bar met with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah last week, Israeli media reported on Tuesday. The focus of the meeting was Hamas’s attempts to increase its influence in...

