Report: New Shin Bet Chief Met with Abbas in Ramallah

Last summer, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman agreed to increase Israel’s defense budget to NIS 57.8 billion ($186.7 billion) in 2022, not counting the annual security assistance from the US to the tune of $3.8 billion – this despite the economic crisis due to the corona pandemic. A large part of the money was slated for improving the IDF’s readiness for a future war with Iran, as well as replenishing its stock o arms and ammunition. In addition, the Biden administration had pledged to transfer another billion dollars to Israel to help cover the expenses of last May’s Operation Guardian of the Walls in Gaza.

