LEWISTON - Later this month, both the Lewis-Clark State College Rock Band and Jazz Band will give free performances at the college’s Silverthorne Theatre. The LC State Rock Band, made up of LC State students, will perform the music of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Monday, November 15, at 7:30pm. The Red Hot Chili Peppers are an American rock band that was formed in Los Angeles in 1983. The group has elements of alternative rock, funk, punk rock, and psychedelic rock. The group has won six Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO