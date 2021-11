In just five weeks, the annual Rice United Way Campaign has raised a whopping $201,880, hitting 81% of its $250,000 goal. The School of Natural Science still leads Rice in total funds contributed to the campaign with $22,607 raised so far. Public Affairs continues to have the highest number of employees who have donated at 34, and finally surpassed the Office of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies’ 88.9% participation rate with 94.4% of Public Affairs employees having donated so far.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO