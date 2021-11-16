ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday Lego deals 2021: What to expect in the UK sale this year

By Lauren Cunningham
 6 days ago

Few toys are as recognisable as Lego . Both fun and educational, it’s no surprise that the coloured building blocks are much-loved by children, parents and teachers alike.

And with Black Friday coming up on 26 November, just in time for Christmas , the perfect present may get even better with potential savings from all our favourite toy retailers, including Argos , Amazon , Hamleys and more.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

Father Christmas, if you’re reading this, please take note.

In even better news, the brand is having a sustainability overhaul, having pledged to make all packaging and bricks using sustainable materials, whether plant-based or recycled, by 2030.

So, whether you’re looking to construct the Colosseum, build a bonsai, or buy baby’s first Lego set, then be sure to use our handy guide for all the best tips and tricks on getting your Lego for less this Black Friday.

And if Lego’s not your bag, here at IndyBest, we’ll be continually tracking the hottest deals across tech , gaming , home appliances , fashion and more during the mammoth sale, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them.

Will there be Lego deals on Black Friday 2021?

When will Black Friday Lego deals start?

How much will Lego cost on Black Friday?

What were the best Black Friday Lego deals last year?

