Massive Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal cuts the price by over $800

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The next phase of Walmart's month-long "Deals for Days" Black Friday sale is now live. After an early access phase that was just for Walmart Plus subscribers, the online sale is now open to all shoppers as of 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET). The price cuts will hit Walmart brick-and-mortar stores on Friday, Nov. 12. We already knew quite a few of the deals coming to Walmart thanks to the retailer's newspaper-style ad scan, but the biggest headliner for today's batch of deals is the second-gen AirPods dropping to $89, their lowest price to date. That price has already been nearly matched by Costco, and more price matches could pop up throughout the day. We don't expect these will last long, so if you see the buy button pop up, you should definitely act quickly.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO