ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer to allow generic COVID-19 pill production for low-income countries

By Megan Hadley
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cx9xW_0cyHs0a900

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Pfizer and the Medicines Patent Pool signed an agreement Tuesday that allows an antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 to be more widely distributed in low-income countries.

Studies have shown the pill, Paxlovid, given with an older drug called ritonavir, to be 89% effective in reducing COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in high-risk patients.

The agreement will enable the United Nations-backed MPP to distribute the pill (pending authorization) by granting licenses for generic production.

The deal aims to make the pill available in the some of the poorest countries, which make up about 53% of the world's population.

"Pfizer remains committed to bringing forth scientific breakthroughs to help end this pandemic for all people. We believe oral antiviral treatments can play a vital role in reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections, decreasing the strain on our healthcare systems and saving lives," Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said in a press release.

The agreement includes low- and middle-income countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as countries that have transitioned to upper middle income within the past five years.

Pfizer said it will not claim royalties on the licenses for the pill.

"Pfizer will not receive royalties on sales in low-income countries and will further waive royalties on sales in all countries covered by the agreement while COVID-19 remains classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization," the company said.

Charles Gore, executive director of MPP, said the group also has a license to produce the generic ritonavir, an HIV drug.

"We will be working with generic companies to ensure there is enough supply for both COVID-19 and HIV," Gore said in the press release announcing the deal.

Pfizer has requested emergency use authorization for Paxlovid, which it developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, from the Food and Drug Administration. If authorized, it would be the first COVID-19 treatment tablet on the market.

Merck has also developed a coronavirus treatment drug, molnupiravir, which is also under federal review.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
INDUSTRY
MONTCO.Today

Collegeville’s Pfizer Reaches Agreement with Experimental COVID-19 Drug in Low-Income Nations

With this agreement, the experimental COVID-19 drug may be more readily available in lower-income countries.Image via Medicines Patent Pool. Pfizer, a pharmaceutical giant with a significant presence in Collegeville, has agreed to share the license of its experimental COVID-19 drug, potentially opening up the treatment to millions of people in low-income nations, write Adam Taylor and Claire Parker for ThePhiladelphia Inquirer.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Pill#Royalties#The Medicines Patent Pool#Paxlovid#The United Nations#Mpp#Ridgeback Biotherapeutics
The Independent

Pfizer to allow Covid treatment pill to be made in 95 developing nations

Some 95 developing nations will soon be allowed to make and sell Pfizer’s experimental Covid pill under a deal agreed by the US drug giant and a United Nations-backed medicines programme.Pfizer said the pill, named Paxlovid - which went through clinical trials in November - was shown to cut risk of death or hospitalisation for high-risk adult patients by up to 89 per cent.The deal struck by Pfizer and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) on Tuesday could make the treatment, which is taken orally, available to more than half the world’s population, although Brazil is one of the countries worst...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biopharmadive.com

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID-19 pill

Pfizer on Tuesday asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill for emergency use, two weeks after the drugmaker halted a large study testing the antiviral drug due to its powerful benefit. Results from that trial, which was stopped early after researchers reported the drug's effectiveness,...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
insideedition.com

Pfizer to Allow Other Companies to Make COVID-19 Pill and Distribute to Poorer Nations

Pfizer has agreed to allow other companies to make their landmark pill to fight COVID-19 and distribute it to poorer nations, the Associated Press reported. The drug company signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group Tuesday to allow other manufacturers to make the pill. The move could make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population, the AP reported.
INDUSTRY
6abc

Pfizer to allow broader global access to its experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill

Pfizer said Tuesday it signed a licensing agreement to allow broader global access to its experimental COVID-19 pill. The agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool, a United Nations-backed public health organization, would allow generic manufacturers to make the pill widely available in 95 low- and middle-income countries covering 53% of the world's population, the company said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wearebreakingnews.com

Pfizer Authorizes Generic Version Of Its Medicine Against COVID-19

Pharmaceutical Pfizer reported that it will allow generic manufacturers to manufacture their experimental pill against COVID-19 in 95 low-income countries; this under the license agreement with the international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP). Under this license, the United Nations (UN) -backed group will be allowed to sub-license generic...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer moves to allow cheaper COVID-19 pills sending shares of rivals lower

Established COVID-19 vaccine makers have come under pressure after Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and a United Nations-backed public health organization announced a licensing pact to allow generic-drugmakers to produce cheaper versions of the company’s experimental COVID-19 pill. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), and Pfizer’s (PFE) partner in COVID-19 vaccine development BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) have...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Washington Post

Pfizer deal would allow experimental covid-19 pill to be manufactured around the world

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has agreed to a license-sharing deal that would allow its experimental covid-19 drug to be manufactured more widely around the globe. It’s an agreement that the company says could give more than half of the world’s population access to the treatment, even as Pfizer rebuffs calls to grant poorer countries access to its coronavirus vaccine formula.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Washington Post

Pfizer to share license for covid-19 pill, potentially opening up treatment to millions in low-income nations

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has agreed to a license-sharing deal that would allow its experimental covid-19 drug to be manufactured more widely around the globe. It’s an agreement that the company says could give more than half of the world’s population access to the treatment, even as Pfizer rebuffs calls to grant poorer countries access to its coronavirus vaccine formula.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Bangladesh's Beximco to sell generic version of Merck COVID-19 pill

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BXPH.DH) will start selling a generic version of Merck & Co's (MRK.N) antiviral pill for COVID-19 following local regulatory approval, it said on Tuesday. The announcement marks the launch of the world's first generic version of Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' tablet, molnupiravir,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Motley Fool

The Go-to Stock if the Pandemic Persists

The impact of the pandemic will be here for many years to come. Danaher's diagnostics growth potential has been enhanced. Life science tools sales will benefit from ongoing investment in therapies and vaccines. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has persisted longer than everyone hoped it would, and the consequences of governmental...
STOCKS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
218K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy